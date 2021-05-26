Miami Beach High on lockdown after someone phoned in a threat, police say

There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
Although the numbers of students not making adequate academic progress touched all demographics, Black and Hispanic students, as well as students whose first language is not English, face the steepest hurdles, according to data released during a Tuesday School Board workshop to discuss the district’s ambitious summer learning program.
