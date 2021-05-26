Education

Miami Beach High on lockdown after someone phoned in a threat, police say

Miami Beach Senior High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after someone called 911 and made a threat against the school, police said.

Miami Beach police tweeted about the lockdown at 1:39 p.m. The school is at 2231 Prairie Ave.

Police say they have established a perimeter around the school.

No other details were immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.

