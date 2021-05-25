My child is struggling in Broward Schools. Can I still sign them up for summer school?

Broward County School Board member Rosalind Osgood speaks with a student at Broward Estates Elementary School Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Broward Public Schools is launching an ambitious summer school session aimed at catching up children who’ve fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic. Miami Herald

At the end of June, Broward County Public Schools is expected to begin an ambitious summer school program aimed at catching up children who’ve fallen behind academically over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is voluntary for students, but already, more than 35,000 have signed up. Here are some things to know for parents and students interested in the program.

Q: Are students who’ve received failing grades or who did not do well on the Florida State Assessment test required to attend the program?

A: No. Summer school is voluntary. It was designed to help the approximately 60,000 students identified by the district in December as not meeting adequate academic progress. But, the district is encouraging any student who feels they could use more help to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year to participate.

Q: How many students have signed up so far?

A: As of Tuesday, 35,356 students.

Q: Do I still have time to sign up or sign my child up for the program?

A: Yes, there is still time, and the district wants more students to sign up. For more information, go to https://www.browardschools.com/summer2021. The session includes programs for students entering all grade levels, from pre-kindergarten through high school. It also includes children with disabilities and children whose first language is not English.

Q: Are teachers required to work the program?

A: No. So far, about 4,500 teachers agreed to work. They will be paid their hourly rate.

Q: How long is the program?

A: It is scheduled to run from June 21 through July 27. Classes are four hours, beginning at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. or 9:30 a.m., depending on which one of the 95 schools they will attend. Pre-kindergarten programs run from June 21 through Aug. 3. They include volunteer pre-kindergarten, Head Start and a program for children who will turn five years old by Sept. 1.

Q: When is the last day of the regular school year, and when do children return to school for the fall semester.

A: The last day of class for students this year is June 9. Students return to school for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 18.