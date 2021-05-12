She posed as a Miami-Dade student to boost Instagram following, cops say. She’s behind bars

Audrey Francisquini, 28, snuck into American Sr. High School in Hialeah, Florida to self-promote her Instagram page, police say. She eluded school security. mmarchante@miamiherald.com

Audrey Francisquini tried to blend in with the students at American Senior High School on Monday.

She wore a black backpack, carried a skateboard and held a painting as she walked through the hallways handing out pamphlets promoting her Instagram page, police said.

The problem, police said: Francisquini is 28 years old and is definitely not a high school student.

Police say her scheme landed her behind bars. She was charged with burglary, interfering with a school function, and resisting arrest without violence. She was being held on a $2,000 bond in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Around 8:30 a.m. after sneaking into the school, Francisquini handed out pre-printed pamphlets with her Instagram account to students, asking them to follow her, according to an arrest report. She also recorded herself wandering the the school.

While students were in class, school security had found Francisquini wandering the halls. She quickly told them she was looking for the registration office when she was confronted, the report said.

She headed toward the registration office — but instead of going in, she continued walking through the halls, talking to students before they entered classes.

School security tried to again catch up with Francisquini to ask what she was doing in the school, but this time she didn’t stop. Security then told administrators there was a “potential threat on campus,” police said in the report.

Administrators and security began looking for Francisquini; an officer saw her walk quickly across the faculty parking lot toward the street. She was told to stop, but she continued on, leaving the school grounds.

Later that day, Francisquini was arrested at her home in North Miami Beach. Authorities tracked her down through her public Instagram page.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Spokeswoman Jaquelyn Calzadilla said that the school system will be conducting a thorough review into this case. As part of the review, it will be looking into how Francisquini was able to sneak into the school and elude security.

“This is an unfortunate incident involving a female who trespassed on school grounds under false pretenses,”Calzadilla said. “As always, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and well-being of our students and employees.”

Francisquini has no previous criminal history.

While police say she was promoting her Instagram page, a search of popular social media sites came empty for “Francisquini.” Detectives says she uses a screen name for her accounts.