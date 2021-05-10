Education
Children can be tested for COVID-19 at these Miami-Dade County public schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the University of Miami Health System are teaming up again to test children ages 4-18 for COVID-19 at select schools beginning Wednesday.
The roving Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit will set up shop at these school parking lots throughout the month. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, though identification is not required.
Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.
All testing will be done between 3 and 5 p.m.
- May 12: Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St.
- May 13: iTech@Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave.
- May 19: Coral Reef Senior High, 10101 SW 152nd St.
- May 20: JC Bermudez Doral Senior High, 5005 NW 112th Ave., Doral
- May 26: North Miami Beach Senior High, 1247 NE 167th St., North Miami Beach
- May 27: Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave., Homestead
Comments