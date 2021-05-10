Education

Children can be tested for COVID-19 at these Miami-Dade County public schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the University of Miami Health System are teaming up again to test children ages 4-18 for COVID-19 at select schools beginning Wednesday.

The roving Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit will set up shop at these school parking lots throughout the month. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, though identification is not required.

Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

All testing will be done between 3 and 5 p.m.

