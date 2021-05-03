Education

Students in Broward County can get their COVID vaccine on campus. Here’s how it works

Students 16 and older who attend a public school in Broward County can get a COVID-19 vaccine on campus this week. So can their family and school employees.

On Tuesday, May 4, Pfizer vaccinations will be offered at the following schools:

In Pompano Beach, vaccines will be available at Blanche Ely High School, Bright Horizons Center, and Cypress Run Education Center.

In Coconut Creek, vaccines will be available at Monarch High School and Coconut Creek High School (this is also the location for students enrolled in Broward Virtual).

In Deerfield Beach, vaccines will be offered at Deerfield Beach High School.

The one day pop-ups will then move to other schools across the county through Friday, May 7, and again from May 10 through May 13, according to the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

The health department will give the shots from 1 to 6 p.m. at all of the pop-ups, according to Broward County Public Schools. The school district said the COVID-19 vaccine is optional. Students 16 and 17 years old will need a parent or legal guardian with them at the vaccination to sign the consent form.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires two shots, 21 days apart and is for people 16 and older. The pop-ups will return to the schools when it’s time for students to get their second dose.

See the full vaccination schedule below:

This article will be updated.

