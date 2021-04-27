The No. 5 best high school in the country is in Miami, ranks U.S. News & World Report

The best high school ranked in Florida — and the fifth best in the nation — continues to be right here in Miami, according to the 2021 rankings released by U.S. News & World Report.

School for Advanced Studies continues its reign at the top of the annual list ranking the best high schools across the country. The school has five campuses at Miami Dade College where selected juniors and seniors graduate with a high school diploma and a college associate’s degree.

SAS dropped slightly from its standing in 2020 from No. 4 to No. 5. The best high school in the country continues to be Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, according to the rankings.

A Florida high school does not make another appearance on the list until Pine View School in Sarasota at No. 29. Pine View School was also ranked the best magnet school in Florida and the 12th best magnet school nationally.

Miami-Dade’s top five high schools are SAS, Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School, Design and Architecture Senior High, iPrep Academy and International Studies Charter High School. Broward’s top five high schools are Pompano Beach High School, Somerset Arts Conservatory, William T. McFatter Technical Center, Cypress Bay High School and Sheridan Technical College.

In Florida, Miami-Dade’s high schools crowd the top of the state list with six schools in the top 10.

Other highlights include Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School in Miami ranking 12th nationally on the report’s list of best charter schools.

See the full list of rankings here.