Miami private school Centner Academy won’t employ vaccinated teachers, staff

A private school with two campuses in Miami has warned its staff against taking vaccines that prevent COVID-19, saying it will not employ anyone who has been inoculated, and spreading misinformation about the potential risks of vaccination.

Centner Academy, with campuses in the Design District and Edgewater, informed parents of its policy for teachers and staff on Monday. The announcement, first reported by the New York Times, left some parents, teachers and medical experts aghast.

Leila Centner, who co-founded the school with husband David Centner, asked employees who have not taken what she terms the “experimental COVID-19 injection” to wait until the end of the school year. She also asked faculty and staff to hold off on taking the injection until there is further research available on how the “experimental drug” impacts individuals who did not receive the vaccine.

“It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known,” Centner wrote in the email to parents.

An emailed statement to the Herald lists concerns related to the vaccine and does not back up claims with scientific proof, only links to unofficial websites that track deaths related to the vaccine.

“We know not everyone agrees on this topic, but this is our philosophy at Centner Academy, one in which many of our teachers and parents share,” the statement read. Leila Centner did not return direct requests for comment.

Alhia Molina, 21, Neila Granzoti Rudden, 40, and Bianca Erickson, 45, close their eyes in a moment of meditation during Centner Academy’s preview as Miami Design District school on Aug 21, 2019. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Centner last week told faculty and staff in a letter that she made that decision with a “very heavy heart.” She listed reasons rooted in misinformation about why the vaccine is dangerous. She added that she was “compelled to take action.”

“I believe strongly in Health Freedom and “my body, my choice” and for that reason, did not prevent employees from choosing to take the COVID-19 vaccine prior to April 21, 2021,” she wrote. “However, reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated.”

Centner asked staff who had already taken the vaccine to report that to the school and maintain physical distance from students. She also required all employees provide their confidential response by completing a confidential form.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease specialist with Florida International University’s Wertheim College of Medicine, said Monday she was aghast at the statements in the letter.

Marty said that because the school’s co-founder issued the letter, parents might assume the statements are supported by science when there is no evidence that individuals who receive a COVID vaccine pose a risk of “transmitting something from their bodies” that would harm others.

“It gives the illusion that she’s basing it on facts,” Marty said of the letter, “but there’s not one citation, there’s not one physician or scientist whose name is spelled out in there. There’s no references. There’s nothing. There is no scientific evidence provided. Rumor is the only thing that’s there, and if you look at the reality, there’s zero, zero science behind those allegations.”

Marty added that unfounded statements such as those circulated in the letter can create a ripple effect of ignorance with the potential to undo much of the work that public health officials are doing to control the spread of the virus.

“If they believe it, and they then share this big lie, it has a horrific impact on our entire community,” she said.

A former teacher at Centner Academy told the Miami Herald in September that there was very little social distancing and wearing of masks, if any, among staff members while a mandatory mask order was in place in Miami-Dade County. The teacher said Leila Centner circulated misinformation about coronavirus and masks in group chats among teachers.

According to the emailed statement, Centner Academy opened for in-person learning Sept. 8. Since then, the school has experienced a shakeup among teachers and administrators.

Leila and David Centner moved from New York back to Miami, David’s hometown, to raise their two daughters. David Centner, who graduated from Coral Park Senior High and worked at Frankie’s Pizza, and his wife Leila, a businesswoman, made their fortune by selling their company, Highway Toll Administration, for an undisclosed amount.

Unsatisfied with the schooling options available locally, they opened Centner Academy in the Design District in 2019 as the first “Happiness School.” The school’s website prominently displays: “MEDICAL FREEDOM FROM MANDATED VACCINES.”

The school charges from $15,160 for part-time Pre-K 2 to $29,850 for middle school. The Pre-K campus is housed at the original location in the Design District and the Elementary & Middle School campus is in the former ASPIRA charter school location.

The couple said several students from the surrounding neighborhood attend the school on scholarship. The school also offers teachers a chance to live in homes near the school and owned by the Centners for reduced rent.

The school has a chiropractor on staff to give adjustments to students and staff and practices mindfulness among students with the use of crystals.