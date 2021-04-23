Education

Miami-Dade’s summer school will be 10 times larger this year to combat the COVID slide

Nationwide, millions of students have fallen behind academically during an unprecedented year that pulled them from their everyday school routine.

To remedy that in Miami-Dade County, the school district is launching Summer 305: A smorgasbord of summer programs and camps, both physical and virtual, free of charge for students in Pre-K through 12th grade. The goal is to mitigate learning loss and accelerate learning recovery.

In past years, about 5,000 to 6,000 students would participate in the district’s summer learning programs, said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. This year, the district is targeting 65,000 students, or a quarter of its enrollment in traditional public schools.

To make it happen, the district is committing $50 million from federal stimulus funding and other federal grants to hire staff. The district is also partnering with The Children’s Trust to put on 302 camps. Carvalho urged parents to send their children in physically.

“We want and need, and need for the sake of our students, parents to gravitate to our offerings this summer,” Carvalho said. “We have a golden opportunity during this time, a federal investment for us to leverage and augment these opportunities.”

The district is opening 179 schools (though that list isn’t public yet) to host 18 programs. Before and after care, plus extended care that runs until 6 p.m., is available for a fee at elementary and K-8 school sites. Program fee subsidies will be offered via the Early Learning Coalition for those who qualify.

Transportation will be offered for all students as will free breakfast and lunch available in grab-and-go containers. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including mandatory masks, social distancing and hand washing.

Counselors will be staffed at all open school sites and can render services in person or virtually. Mental health services will be provided to any student in need throughout the summer, either face to face or virtually.

The district will be tracking the learning data of those who participate in its summer camps and those who don’t going into next school year. Officials on Wednesday said registration may be ready by the end of April or early May.

“We have a lot riding on this promise and it’s a promise and a premise based on need,” Carvalho said. “This is our way of, quite frankly, kickstarting the 21-22 school year.”

Elementary school camps

Middle school camps

High School camps

Colleen Wright
Colleen Wright returned to the Miami Herald in May 2018 to cover all things education, including Miami-Dade and Broward schools, colleges and universities. The Herald was her first internship before she left her hometown of South Miami to earn a journalism degree from the University of Florida. She previously covered education for the Tampa Bay Times.
