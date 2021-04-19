In-person graduations are back for most Florida colleges. There are restrictions, of course

Miami Gardens is home to two universities: St. Thomas and Florida Memorial, where 2018 graduates included Vienisha Barr and Matthew Williamson in this file photo. Many commencements resume in-person in 2021, but with COVID-19 protocols. skaestle@miamiherald.com

Florida’s college and university graduation season looks different in 2021 than it did in 2020 when in-person commencement ceremonies were canceled.

For many 2021 graduating students — and some 2020 grads who will be invited back at some schools — they may get to celebrate in person, and with guests.

The 2021 graduation season began Saturday, April 17, at Florida State University in Tallahassee. In South Florida, on Saturday, April 24, Florida International University honors its students. The season runs through May.

Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic that upended last year’s ceremonies remains. But nearly five million Floridians are fully vaccinated as several schools began finalizing their graduation ceremony plans this week.

So in-person graduation ceremonies are resuming for many institutions of higher learning, with some restrictions. Livestreaming is an option if you aren’t able to get a ticket.

Here’s what we know about graduation ceremonies at some of South Florida’s and the state’s schools.

Barry University

Barry University’s 2017 graduation ceremony was at the James L. Knight Convention Center on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Roberto Koltun Miami Herald file

Where: In-person commencement ceremony at loanDepot park (formerly Marlins Park), 501 Marlins Way in Miami, for May 2021, December 2020 and May 2020 graduates.

When: 10 a.m. May 10.

Restrictions: All graduates who registered to attend the ceremony can invite up to four guests to attend in-person. All other friends and family can watch a live stream. All in-person attendees have to adhere to Barry’s and the stadium’s health and safety protocols, which follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID guidelines. This means mask wearing and social distancing.

Keynote speaker: To be determined.

Livestream: At Barry.edu/live. Updates at Barry.edu/commencement.

Comments: “At Barry University, we are delighted to come together to celebrate the achievements of our Spring 2021 graduates, as well as our students who earned their degree in 2020,” Barry’s communications director Meredith Amor said in an email to the Miami Herald. “Graduates can look forward to inspiring speakers, seeing their names on a stadium digital board, reading messages of encouragement from loved ones on the park display, and individual photo opportunities.”

Broward College

When: Virtual only for Spring 2021 graduates at 1 p.m. May 8. Students can participate in a drive-through grad fest on April 23 and 24 to pick up their diplomas and take photos.

Livestream: Watch at https://www.broward.edu/graduation.

Keynote speaker: Germaine Smith-Baugh, president and CEO, Urban League of Broward County.

Florida International University

Students drive by a per-commencement caravan at Florida International University in 2020. In-person graduations resume for the Spring 2021 graduates on April 24, 2021. Florida International University

When: Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. Each day features three in-person ceremonies for various schools at 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Spring FIU graduates — about 6,000 — and graduates from 2020, who celebrated their graduations virtually, were invited to participate.

Where: Riccardo Silva Stadium on FIU’s main campus, 11200 SW Eighth St. in West Miami-Dade.

Restrictions: Commencement ceremonies will follow CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines including a strict capacity limit of 1,000 graduates per ceremony. Each graduate gets three guest tickets. Face coverings required and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Keynote speaker: Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, an FIU alumna, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

Livestream: webcast.fiu.edu.

Florida Memorial University

Miami Gardens is home to two universities: St. Thomas and Florida Memorial, where 2018 graduates included Vienisha Barr and Matthew Williamson in this file photo. Many commencements resume in-person in 2021, but with COVID-19 protocols. Shannon Kaestle skaestle@miamiherald.com

When: 8 a.m. May 8.

Where: Outdoors on the Miami Gardens campus at 12800 NW 42nd Ave. under the Clock Tower Pavilion.

Restrictions: CDC guidelines.

Keynote speaker: George Knowles, educator, CEO of Music World Entertainment and father of music stars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

Livestream: https://commencement.fmuniv.edu. Information is also at the link.

Comment: “FMU is overjoyed to celebrate with our students who didn’t have commencement last year, due to COVID 19,” said spokeswoman Opal Comfort.

Florida State University

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center at 505 W. Pensacola St. in Tallahassee.

When: Spring 2021 ceremonies began Saturday, April 17, and run for various schools at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 18, and 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24, for the various schools.

Class of 2020 graduates will be invited back for in-person ceremonies at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., depending on the degree, on May 22.

Restrictions: CDC guidelines, including mask mandate and social distancing. Tickets limited to four guests per student.

Livestream: learningforlife.fsu.edu/fsu-graduation and for information visit pc.fsu.edu/students/commencement.

Miami Dade College

Graduates at the 2020 commencement ceremony at North Campus in Miami Dade College on Dec. 12, 2020. Liliana Mora Miami Dade College

Where: Three commencement ceremonies on the same day at loanDepot park (formerly Marlins Park), 501 Marlins Way in Miami.

When: 8:30 a.m. May 1 for North, Medical and West campuses; 1:30 p.m. May 1 for Kendall, Homestead and Padrón campuses, and 6:30 p.m. May 1 for Wolfson and Hialeah campuses.

Restrictions: Only students who graduated during the 2020-2021 academic year, college trustees, and select faculty and administrators can attend. Families and friends of graduates can watch via livestream. Also, expect temperature checks in order to enter the ballpark, you’ll be asked questions regarding exposure, mandatory face masks, hand sanitizing stations.

Keynote speakers: Dr. Noubar Afeyan, CEO, Flagship Pioneering and co-founder and chairman of Moderna, at the North, Medical and West campuses ceremony. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at the Kendall and Padrón campuses ceremony. Monica Richardson, Miami Herald executive editor, at the Wolfson and Hialeah campuses ceremony.

Livestream: www.mdc.edu/livestream and for information visit www.mdc.edu.

Nova Southeastern University

Damaris Hall, then-58, graduated with her master’s degree in national security affairs at Nova Southeastern University’s department of history and political science. She was pictured with her son, James Hall, then-23, who was also a student at NSU, in this May 2017 file photo. Emily Michot Miami Herald file

Where: NSU’s graduation ceremonies will be at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr. in Miami Gardens.

When: Multiple ceremonies May 16-19 beginning with law school grads at 9:30 a.m. May 16. Undergraduates at 9:30 a.m. May 17. Graduate students in business at 3 p.m. May 17. Graduate students in other disciplines including arts and sciences, education and criminal justice at 9:30 am. May 19. Health professions division have various graduations 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. May 18 and 3 p.m. May 19. Information via NSU’s Commencement page at https://www.nova.edu/commencement/.

Restrictions: Tickets will be required for in-person at the stadium. Limit to four guests per graduate and they will be seated together in their own “pod” for social distancing. CDC guidelines, including masks. No food or drink concessions but complimentary bottled water will be available. Full-length ponchos for grads will be available in case it rains. Access to public areas, such as restrooms, will be managed to allow for social distancing.

Keynote speakers: To be determined.

Livestream: www.nova.edu/commencement.

Comments: “I am pleased to announce that we will move forward with the commencement ceremonies and I’m glad that we will be able to celebrate together in-person and online worldwide,” said Dr. George Hanbury, NSU President and CEO. “This last year has been difficult, and I look forward to celebrating our new Shark graduates’ accomplishments. While we cannot accommodate unlimited guests as originally intended, I am delighted that we can celebrate our students’ achievements together, in the presence of family and friends and worldwide via livestream.”

St. Thomas University

Where: The Fernandez Family Center for Leadership and Wellness on the Miami Gardens campus, 16401 NW 37th Ave.

When: Three ceremonies on May 14 for undergraduate students, graduate and doctorate students, and law students.

Restrictions: All CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. “We have split commencement into three ceremonies to better manage graduating students and their families,” spokeswoman Donna Schultz said.

Keynote speaker: To be determined.

Livestream: Follow www.stu.edu/watchlive

University of Miami

Fins up as singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett delivered a commencement speech during a graduation ceremony at the University of Miami’s BankUnited Center on May 8, 2015. Buffett also received an honorary music degree at the ceremony, which was one of Donna Shalala’s last acts as UM president after 14 years at the helm. Al Diaz Miami Herald file

Where: In-person commencements at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr. in Miami Gardens.

When: 10 a.m. May 12 for School of Law ceremony; 3 p.m. May 12 for Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine; graduate degree commencement ceremonies for various schools at 10 a.m. May 13 (including arts and sciences, engineering, marine and atmospheric science, nursing and health) and 3 p.m. May 13 includes architecture, business, communications, education and music schools; and undergraduate degrees will be given at 8:30 am., 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on May 14 for various schools.

Restrictions: Limited to graduates and guests, tickets required for entry, social distancing and masks mandated.

Livestream: Begins just prior to start times, which you can find (along with more information) at www.commencement.miami.edu.

Keynote speakers: To be determined.

University of Florida

When: In-person Spring 2021 graduation weekend April 29-May 3.

Where: Stephen C. O’Connell Center on the Gainesville campus.

Restrictions: The ceremonies follow CDC guidelines with physical distancing protocols and masks mandated for all in attendance.

Information: Visit https://commencement.ufl.edu/spring/event-schedule.