Investigative internship will focus on injustice, economic disparity and public corruption

Over the years, the Miami Herald’s I-team has tackled injustice, economic disparity and public corruption.

Investigations helped bring down serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, uncovered abuse in Florida prisons and spotlighted Florida’s broken childcare system.

To help nurture a new generation of investigative reporters, the Miami Herald has teamed with The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting to offer a 10-week paid internship for a junior or senior in college or a recent graduate.

The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, based at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, is a news trade organization with a mission of “increasing and retaining reporters and editors of color in the field of investigative reporting.”

“This is a huge opportunity and that can’t be overstated,” said Rhema Bland, the society’s director. “This is an opportunity for students to not only get connected to the name and the brand, because Miami Herald has a huge legacy and a huge profile, but also to have direct interaction with award-winning, accomplished journalists who are authorities in all things investigative and accountability reporting.”

The intern, who is expected to be “a fearless and resourceful up-and-coming reporter,” will home in on their skills of using data and public records and will have the chance to train and work with the newsroom’s investigative reporters.

Monica Richardson, Miami Herald executive editor and McClatchy Florida regional editor, said the company “is pleased to partner with the Ida B. Wells Society to provide this opportunity to a deserving student.”

“It is a partnership that aligns with our mission to provide our communities with superior local investigative journalism along with having a staff that reflects the rich diversity in our South Florida communities,” she said. “Often students from underrepresented communities, HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities] and other minority-serving institutions have been overlooked or have a harder time getting the opportunities to work in larger newsrooms. I experienced this myself as a young journalist trying to land my first reporting job many years ago.”

So far, the society has also announced internships with the New York Times and USA Today.

“The journey to becoming a really great investigative journalist starts with early exposure,” Bland said. “Our mission is to try to make it easier, so they can see the ubiquity of investigative journalism.”

The internship, which will begin in early June, will include training and hands-on experience. Language skills including Spanish, Portuguese and French/Creole will be a plus for the position.

While the internship is open to anyone who is a member of the Ida B. Wells Society — which is free and open to everyone —.special consideration will be given to students who come from underrepresented communities, HBCUs and universities and other minority-serving institutions.

“The Ida B. Wells Society is working to bring change through diversifying the face of newsrooms across the country and the Miami Herald and its parent company McClatchy support this effort of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Richardson said. ”It’s also our responsibility to help train up and prepare our next generation of journalists to continue furthering our mission of public service.

“This partnership is a win not only for the Miami Herald,” Richardson said, “but also for the broader South Florida region.”

How to apply?

Applicants must be a junior or senior in college or a recent graduate and must be a member of the The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting. To become a member, which is free and open to everyone, visit https://idabwellssociety.org/membership.

▪ To apply: Send a cover letter, resume and three clips/samples to idabwellssociety@unc.edu with the subject “Miami Herald-IBWS Summer Internship.”

▪ Deadline: 5 p.m. April 23.

▪ Contact: For more information visit idabwellssociety.org/training/internship-programs or email Rhema Bland at rhema.bland@unc.edu.