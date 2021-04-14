Education

Broward schools won’t give paper report cards this year. Here’s where to get your grades

Broward Estates Elementary School students sit at desks that are spaced apart during their first day back to face-to-face learning Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Broward Estates Elementary School students sit at desks that are spaced apart during their first day back to face-to-face learning Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. David Goodhue Miami Herald

The 2020-2021 school year has had a lot of firsts. Online and hybrid learning. Quarantine procedures. Masks.

And now, traditional report cards are getting a pandemic revamp in Broward County.

While Broward County public schools will be having in-person socially distanced graduations, they will not be handing out physical report cards this year. Instead, parents and students can now use the district’s “virtual counselor” system to access final grades.

The school district announced the change Wednesday.

Broward Schools recommends families use the most recent version of FireFox or Google Chrome to access the online system if they are using a PC. Mac users should use Firefox.

Parents and students can go to browardschools.com/virtualcounselor to access report cards.

This article will be updated.

