There’s a tentative schedule out for Miami-Dade Public Schools’ in-person graduations

Two days after announcing that every Miami-Dade County public high school would have an in-person graduation this spring, MDCPS superintendent Alberto Carvalho released tentative schedules for the ceremonies Sunday morning.

Each school’s seniors will have a chance to march across stages from June 1 through June 9. Most of the graduations will take place at the auditorium at Miami Senior High, 2450 SW First St.; Miami-Dade County Fair Exposition Center, 10901 SW 24t St; and Ocean Bank Convocation Center (the basketball arena on FIU’s main campus), 1180 SW 113th Ave.

“Health & safety protocols will be presented to the Medical & Health Task Force for input,” Carvalho said in a Tweet. “Final schedule and protocols will be provided to all high schools for dissemination to students and families shortly thereafter.”

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the educational world online in 2020 and threw out the traditional graduation ceremonies.

Schools scheduled to graduate at Miami-Dade County Fair Exposition Center, Venue No. 1 or 2

June 1: Coral Gables; Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer; Coral Reef; Alonzo and Tracy Mourning; Southwest Miami; and Westland Hialeah.

June 2: Braddock; Norland; Doral Reagan; Miami Lakes Educational Center; American and William H. Turner Technical Arts.

June 3: Krop; TERRA Environmental Research Institutues; North Miami; South Miami; Hialeah Gardens; and Homestead.

June 4: Coral Park; School for Advanced Studies; Carol City; and Ferguson.

June 7: Miami High; Killian; Goleman; Jackson; Varela; and North Miami Beach.

June 8: Robert Morgan; Hialeah; Southridge; Northwestern; Miami Beach; and MAST Academy.

June 9: Palmetto; Hialeah-Miami Lakes; South Dade; Central; Sunset; and Miami Springs.

Schools scheduled to graduate at Ocean Bank Convocation Center

June 1: MAST at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus; Design and Architecture Senior High School.

June 2: New World School of the Arts; Biotech at Richmond Heights 9-12.

June 3: International Students Prepatory Academy; Cutler Bay.

June 4: Jose Marti MAST 6-12 Academy.

June 7: Booker T. Washington; Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts.

June 8: Edison; MAST at Homestead.

June 9: Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Schools scheduled to graduate at Miami High

June 1: iTech at Thomas A. Edison Educational Center.

June 3: iPrep Academy.

June 4: Young Women’s Preparatory Academy.

June 7: Young Men’s Preparatory Academy.

June 8: Miami-Dade Online Academy.

Schools scheduled to use other venues

June 2: Brucie Ball Educational Center at the school; Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center at the school.

June 3: Robert Renick Educational Center at the school; Miami MacArthur Educational Center at Robert Morgan High School.

June 4: Neva King Cooper Educational Center at the school.

June 9: Jan Mann Educational Center and Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy for Community Education both at iTECH at Thomas A Edison Educational Center.

