DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for teachers, principals from federal stimulus money

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed $1,000 bonuses for Florida classroom teachers and principals, describing it as a reward for educators who have kept the state’s schools open during the pandemic.

He announced the plan during an event at Palm Harbor University High School that also served as a victory lap for his administration’s decision to offer in-person classes while other states kept schools closed.

“Having the doors open has been a huge, huge success,” DeSantis said. Directing his remarks to teachers who made countless adjustments, including simultaneous instruction of virtual and in-person students, he said, ”you have put students first over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The $216 million for the bonuses will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief program. DeSantis said he hopes to get approval during the current legislative session, “because we would like to get those checks out as soon as possible.”

Those checks would go to approximately 3,600 principals and 180,000 full-time classroom teachers.

Looking back over the year’s events, DeSantis recalled the public disagreements about whether it was safe for schools to open full time in August.

“Some people were fearful,” he said, referring to the controversy that included legal challenges from teachers’ unions. “You had this, you had that.”

As it turns out, he said, the benefits of opening were overwhelmingly positive. Parents were able to return to the workplace, the economy rebounded, and state leaders predict Florida children will not experience the level of learning loss that will take place elsewhere in the nation.

“We obviously believe in lifting people up, getting people back to work, letting them do the best for their families,” DeSantis said. “We have had people move here from these other states just because we have the schools open.”

DeSantis spoke alongside Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Mike Grego and several prominent Pinellas educators, including Teacher of the Year Sarah Painter of Eisenhower Elementary School.

The first-term governor is up for reelection in 2022 but has not yet made his plans clear. His popularity is high among Republican voters, in part because Florida weathered the pandemic more successfully than many other states.

“The places that have locked kids out of school for a year now, I think that’s going to be the most consequential decision that any of the states or localities have made,” DeSantis said. “And I think the negative effects are not even calculable at this point.”