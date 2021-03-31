Here’s where Miami public school teachers can get a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine

One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are in high demand and new shipments may not arrive in Florida anytime soon.

With class out for spring break, Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Wednesday and Thursday are offering the J&J at three school sites for employees 40 and over. Employees under 40 are only eligible if they bring the state-approved “COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability” form completed and signed by a physician.

Because of a limited supply, vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve walk-up basis. No appointments are necessary. Bring your photo ID and M-DCPS school ID or pay stub as proof of employment.

These are the sites open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday:

iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave.

American Senior High School, 18350 NW 67th Ave.

Miami Southridge Senior High School, 19355 SW 114 Ave.

According to an email sent to employees, there will be other vaccine opportunities for staff.