Here’s where Miami public school teachers can get a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine
One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are in high demand and new shipments may not arrive in Florida anytime soon.
With class out for spring break, Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Wednesday and Thursday are offering the J&J at three school sites for employees 40 and over. Employees under 40 are only eligible if they bring the state-approved “COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability” form completed and signed by a physician.
Because of a limited supply, vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve walk-up basis. No appointments are necessary. Bring your photo ID and M-DCPS school ID or pay stub as proof of employment.
These are the sites open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday:
- iTech @ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center, 6101 NW Second Ave.
- American Senior High School, 18350 NW 67th Ave.
- Miami Southridge Senior High School, 19355 SW 114 Ave.
According to an email sent to employees, there will be other vaccine opportunities for staff.
