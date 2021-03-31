Education

Here’s where Miami public school teachers can get a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine

One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are in high demand and new shipments may not arrive in Florida anytime soon.

With class out for spring break, Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Wednesday and Thursday are offering the J&J at three school sites for employees 40 and over. Employees under 40 are only eligible if they bring the state-approved “COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability” form completed and signed by a physician.

Because of a limited supply, vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-serve walk-up basis. No appointments are necessary. Bring your photo ID and M-DCPS school ID or pay stub as proof of employment.

These are the sites open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday:

According to an email sent to employees, there will be other vaccine opportunities for staff.

