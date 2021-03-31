UF leads rankings for graduate programs in law, medicine and business in Florida

Several graduate programs at the University of Florida were ranked highest in the state. AP

Besides tracking your favorite sports team, some of the metrics you can use to gauge performance come from U.S. News & World Report. The media organization publishes annual rankings of colleges and universities across the country.

On Tuesday, the magazine published its 2022 rankings for graduate schools.

The University of Florida racked up the top spots in the state for some of its graduate programs, but other local grad schools also collected high honors:

Law school rankings for UF, FSU, UM and FIU

The Levin College of Law at UF, located in Gainesville, claimed the highest nationwide ranking among the Florida schools: No. 21. Its fiercest rival and public counterpart, Florida State University in Tallahassee, came in second at No. 48. FSU tied with the University of Colorado-Boulder.

South Florida schools landed the third and fourth spots among the Florida schools: the University of Miami, a private institution in Coral Gables, as No. 72, and Florida International University, a public school, as No. 88.

UM tied with law schools at Case Western Reserve University, a private school in Cleveland; Loyola Marymount University, a private Jesuit institution in Los Angeles; St. John’s University, a private Catholic university in Queens, New York; and the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

FIU tied with the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and the Franklin Pierce School of Law at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire.

The national rankings of law schools included Yale University at the helm, followed by Stanford University as second and Harvard University as third.

Business school rankings for UF and UM

The Warrington College of Business at UF ranked No. 26 when compared to other business schools nationwide and came out on top among Florida business schools. It tied with the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, a private university in Atlanta.

The Miami Herbert Business School at UM chalked up No. 60 on the list, tying with the business schools at the University of Connecticut, a private university in Hartford, Connecticut; and Baylor University, a private school in Waco, Texas.

The College of Business Administration at FIU ranked No. 110.

Among all institutions, the top three business schools were Stanford, the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago.

Medical school rankings for UF, UM, USF, UCF and FSU

U.S. News divides its rankings for medical school programs under two categories: research and primary care.

UF scored No. 36 on the national list of all higher education institutions for research rankings — the highest in the state. It tied with the private University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, and Brown University, an Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island.

UM’s Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine placed No. 45, along with medical schools at the University of Massachusetts-Worcester, a public school in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Dartmouth College, a private institution in Hanover, New Hampshire.

The Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida, a Tampa-based public school, grabbed No. 48 with the University of California-Davis, a public school in Sacramento, California; the University of California-Irvine, a public university in Irvine, California; and Wake Forest University, a private institution in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The public University of Central Florida, in Orlando, tied for No. 86 with Drexel University, a private university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Overall, the best research medical schools in the country, according to the rankings: Harvard University as No. 1, New York University as No. 2 and Duke University as No. 3.

In terms of medical care, UF’s College of Medicine also took the prime spot in Florida: No. 51. It tied with Cornell University, a private school in Ithaca, New York; Duke University, a private university in Durham, North Carolina; Tufts University, a private university in Middlesex County, Massachusetts; the University of Oklahoma, a public university in Norman, Oklahoma; and Virginia Commonwealth University, a public school in Richmond, Virginia.

USF snatched No. 69, in a tie with Albert Einstein College of Medicine, a private institution in the Bronx, New York; the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, a private graduate school in New York City; Rush University Medical College, a private school in Chicago; and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, a public university in Lubbock, Texas.

FSU ranked No. 79 for medical care.

The magazine doled out the top three honors for best primary care to the University of Washington in Seattle, the University of California-San Francisco and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

In both medical categories, the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at FIU ranked 93.