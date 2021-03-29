Miami-Dade schools ran out of food for its spring break drive. Here’s how to get yours

Miami-Dade County Public Schools ran out of food during its food drive to keep students and their families fed over spring break.

According to spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla, the district handed out 1,008,588 meals, or 14 days’ worth of breakfasts, lunches and snacks, at more than 300 schools on Thursday. The district ordered the maximum amount of food supply available, and though the district planned for additional meals, “a higher-than-expected number of people who normally don’t pick up food showed up that day,” she wrote in an email.

Calzadilla said parents who missed out on meals will be contacted for “special distribution” early this week via an automated message with information on where to pick up food.

It is not clear how many schools ran out of food. School district offices are closed this week as a result of spring break.

Last year, when schools had a longer spring break than normal due to COVID-19 closures, the district worked with non-profit organizations to feed school families. This is the first year food has been distributed at school sites over spring break.