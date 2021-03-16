Senate Republicans advance bill that would reshape Bright Futures scholarship program

File photo of the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Following a major rewrite and uproar from dozens of students and parents across the state, Senate Republicans on Tuesday advanced legislation that would reshape scholarship amounts covered under the state’s popular Bright Futures scholarship.

The new, longer version of Senate Bill 86, most notably, would require state education officials to put together a list of degrees that don’t lead directly to a job, and would tie to Bright Futures scholarship amounts.

Students seeking degrees that are not on the list would get smaller scholarship amounts because the goal is to “redesign the program to connect the world of work and the world of education,” said Sen. Dennis Baxley, the sponsor of the bill.

The proposal would be a massive rewrite of Florida’s Bright Futures scholarships, which reward high school graduates based on merit and high academic achievement. Baxley, who called Bright Futures an “entitlement program,” also is proposing taking away scholarship funds for any credits that students earned through Advanced Placement and related programs they took in high school — something the state has encouraged them to do over several years.

“We are not going to pay for that same course again,” said Baxley, R-Ocala.

A big impact

The program currently benefits roughly 112,000 Florida students. Dozens of those Bright Futures recipients, their parents, university student body presidents and even some college professors, formed a beeline on Tuesday to speak against the reworked bill.

They were each given 30 seconds to make their case, and most of them characterized the proposal as one that would make college less affordable and that casts uncertainty on their career paths.

Some Florida high school seniors also expressed concern about a provision in the bill that would take away scholarship funds for any credits that students earned through Advanced Placement and related programs they took in high school.

“Why am I being punished for following the advice given to me by the state?” said Grant Stacey, a Florida high school senior.

Most of the concerns, however, revolved around students not being able to choose their desired major.

As lawmakers debate the bill, it is impossible for anyone to know which degrees could be impacted, but they expressed their concerns about the idea of doing it.

“It is not our job to penalize them for not majoring in something that the system says does not warrant them a job,” Senate Education Committee Chairman Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, said.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, was also concerned about creating such a list. She voted in favor of the measure but said she believes parents should be the ones having conversations with their kids about their passions and career goals.

“I just disagree with the idea that the state gets to decide that dream,” said Bradley, a mother of three.

In a letter sent to Senate Education Committee members on Monday, explaining the reworked bill, Baxley said his hope is that “the research will show that all, or most degrees our institutions of higher learning are offering DO lead to jobs.”

“But if there are degrees out there that don’t, I believe we have a moral obligation to let the student know,” he said.

The letter was sent after his bill was suddenly pulled from the committee agenda last week, amid growing opposition from student groups. Other changes in the bill included pushing back the start date of the new scholarship rules one year, until 2023-24.

The bill also was altered to require the Board of Governors to develop an online dashboard featuring data on median salary, average student loan debt and debt-to-income ratio for different types of areas of study.

Baxley downplayed that the measure is designed to save the state money, as the state faces budget constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill analysis, however, says the impact on state funding starting on 2022-23 is expected to be an indeterminate “net positive to the state budget.”

“I don’t know that we will save a dime,” Baxley told senators on Tuesday. “We are not projecting how much more or how much less will be spent, we are redesigning the program to connect the world of work and the world of education.”

The program, which distributed $618 million in scholarships in the 2019-20 fiscal year, is funded by the Florida Lottery. The Legislature sold the lottery on the promise it would go to education, and Bright Futures was created to spend that money.

At the same time that Baxley is proposing scaling back Bright Futures awards, he also is sponsoring legislation (SB 1728) that would allow out-of-state students to pay in-state tuition rates at public universities if their grandparents live in Florida.

The Legislature has tinkered with Bright Futures many times before. Changes have been big and small, and stretch back decades — and some tweaks have been recycled over the years.

For instance, giving full Bright Futures scholarships only to students who get into professions in which there are shortages is not a new concept. Two decades ago, former Florida House Speaker Tom Feeney said it would be a good idea to do so to fill teaching and nursing jobs.

Baxley also is proposing language that, if approved, would no longer guarantee Bright Futures awards would cover 75% or 100% of students’ tuition and fees. Instead, the award amount would be set in the state budget.

The exact same language was approved by lawmakers in 2012, a few years after the Great Recession. Then, in 2018, the Legislature restored the top- and second-level awards to once again cover what is currently in state law.

The fate of the measure remains murky — and not just because of the backlash. The House has no companion bills, and education leaders in the chamber are not focused on the issue.

“I haven’t been working on anything related to Bright Futures,” House Education and Employment Committee Chairman Chris Latvala said in an interview.“It’s not anything I’m really focused on.”