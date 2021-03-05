Part of roof collapses at a Broward middle school, forcing students out of the building

The roof of the media center at James S. Rickards Middle collapsed March 5, 2021 forcing the evacuation of students and staff. File photo

An Oakland Park middle school was evacuated Friday after the roof of the media center collapsed, according to Broward County Public Schools.

The media center at James S. Rickards Middle, 6000 NE Ninth Ave., had been under construction.

No one was in the media center at the time of the collapse and no one was injured, the school district said.

All students and staff have been relocated to Northeast High School.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated.