Kids are struggling in the pandemic. Three things you can do to help your child cope

Photo illustration of remote learning. Getty Images

Having limited resources is never a good thing. But during a pandemic, the struggles for families living at low-income levels are even worse. There is a strong correlation between economic factors and child health and well-being.

In Miami-Dade, one of the poorest large urban counties in the country, the child poverty rate was terrible before the pandemic hit. Last year, more than 1 in 5 children lived below the poverty line, while more than half lived in low-income households.

Poverty hurts children, who too often experience poor physical and mental health, developmental delays and increased involvement in risky sexual behaviors and delinquency, according to experts.

The full impact of the pandemic on the economy and health won’t be known for years, but there is no time to wait — we must work on both now. Be sure to take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which helps low- to moderate-income families get a tax break. If qualified, the credit can reduce your taxes — and maybe increase your refund.

Likewise, there is no time to delay when it comes to your kids’ health.

Watch what your children eat

Keeping a family well fed can be costly, but not doing so can be even more expensive. Eating poorly could result in as much as $1,600 a year in additional healthcare expenses and, more worryingly, in obesity, high blood pressure and other health issues down the road.

There are several assistance programs out there. Federal programs like Special Supplemental Nutrition Program to Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or food stamps, help ensure nutritional resources for families. There are also local initiatives through Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Feeding South Florida and other programs.

Keep up doctor’s visits and vaccinations

Many families shy away from doctor’s visits during a pandemic and tough economic times, but that is not a good idea. It’s more crucial than ever to prevent health problems before they become serious.

Medicaid and KidCare provide free or low-cost insurance, depending upon family income. School health clinics and mobile pediatric services also offer options for families who are low-income or have children with special needs.

While we wait on COVID-19 vaccinations for children, kids should be up to date on other childhood immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted a recent decrease in children’s vaccinations and that could spell another economic and public health disaster if not corrected. Make an appointment with your child’s pediatrician or take advantage of free vaccination sites.

Keeping an eye on mental health

It’s normal for kids to get cabin fever or be bored, but parents must watch for negative effects of prolonged confinement. Increasingly, we have seen increasing numbers of children experiencing depression and anxiety. That’s why it’s critical to keep alert to signs that your child may need support and what you can do to help them.

Check in with your children often, asking them how they are feeling, whether they are talking with or seeing friends and look for changes in their behavior. Remember that routines and structure, including family meals, game night, walks and watching movies together are not only good to build connections but also to keep check on their emotional well-being.

If you need additional help, there are inexpensive options. Ask your child’s doctor, school or child care provider, or connect with local community mental health providers serving low-income families. Many providers even offer telehealth options.

For more information on food, shelter, health insurance and mental health supports, call 2-1-1.

K. Lori Hanson, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and chief of research, evaluation and strategic planning at The Children’s Trust, has more than 20 years’ experience assessing critical data and community research regarding the needs of children and families. For more information, visit thechildrenstrust.org