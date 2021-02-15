How one Miami school for fragile children has kept its doors open and kept COVID away

Positive messages adorn the doors at Early Beginnings Academy in Miami, a charter school that enrolls some of the most medically fragile children in Miami-Dade County. WLRN

This story is part of “Class of COVID-19,” a project from Miami Herald news partner WLRN and Florida Public Media. Find the whole series at classofcovid.org.

Every Monday, dozens of Early Beginnings Academy parents log on for a virtual town hall to get some face time with the small charter school’s principal.

During a recent event, one of the parents — an emergency room nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital — shared her first-hand experience seeing the havoc COVID-19 wreaks on an infected person’s body.

Principal Makeesha Coleman said one reason she asked the nurse to speak to her fellow parents was to reinforce the importance of taking precautions: Avoid large groups. Wear masks. Take the virus seriously.

Coleman said two parents of students at the school have died from COVID-19. So far, though, there hasn’t been a positive case among students or staff members — except one over the summer, when the campus was closed, according to Coleman. Miami-Dade County Public Schools does not report positive cases at charter schools on its district-wide dashboard.

Makeesha Coleman is principal of Early Beginnings Academy, a charter school that enrolls some of the most medically fragile children in Miami-Dade County. Michael Anderson WLRN

A classroom at Early Beginnings in Miami, a charter school for special needs children near Jackson Memorial Hospital. The school has not had any positive cases among students or staff members, except for one case over the summer. Michael Anderson WLRN

Coleman needs to keep cases at zero. All of her 130 students have disabilities, and about a quarter of them are medically fragile.

