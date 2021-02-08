Education

Imagine Charter and Coral Park Elementary evacuated for threats, Coral Springs cops say

Police in Coral Springs, Florida, say “code black” threats have caused Imagine Charter School of Broward and nearby Coral Park Elementary to be evacuated.
Two schools about a mile apart, charter school Imagine School at Broward and Coral Park Elementary, have been evacuated after each received “code black” threat, Coral Springs police said via Twitter.

A “code black” threat is police jargon for a threat to people in a public place.

“Please do not attempt a pickup at this time,” police requested.

Westview Road has been closed eastbound and westbound.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

