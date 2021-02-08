Education
Imagine Charter and Coral Park Elementary evacuated for threats, Coral Springs cops say
Two schools about a mile apart, charter school Imagine School at Broward and Coral Park Elementary, have been evacuated after each received “code black” threat, Coral Springs police said via Twitter.
A “code black” threat is police jargon for a threat to people in a public place.
“Please do not attempt a pickup at this time,” police requested.
Westview Road has been closed eastbound and westbound.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
