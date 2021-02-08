Imagine Charter and Coral Park Elementary evacuated for threats, Coral Springs cops say

Police in Coral Springs, Florida, say “code black” threats have caused Imagine Charter School of Broward and nearby Coral Park Elementary to be evacuated. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two schools about a mile apart, charter school Imagine School at Broward and Coral Park Elementary, have been evacuated after each received “code black” threat, Coral Springs police said via Twitter.

A “code black” threat is police jargon for a threat to people in a public place.

“Please do not attempt a pickup at this time,” police requested.

Westview Road has been closed eastbound and westbound.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Coral Springs residents, please be advised there is a road closure at University and Westview. Westview east and westbound has been closed. Please avoid the area until further notice. Updates will be made as information is available. pic.twitter.com/7LmZLlJUjw — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 8, 2021