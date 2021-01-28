Cutler Bay High student will go as swimmer to U.S. Coast Guard Academy

Cutler Bay High School student Lucy Smutny was recently accepted into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, where she will swim and study civil engineering.

Lucy Smutny, a student at Cutler Bay High School and a member of the school’s swim team, was accepted into the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, where she will swim and study civil engineering.

Lucy has been a member of Cutler Bay’s swim team for three years, where she’s been named team captain twice and qualified for state championships each year. She previously held the school’s record in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

“[Lucy’s] character and class allow her to deal with situations in such a mature and positive way,” said Coach Marshall Ruffo. “She works hard, leads by example and always has a smile on her face.”

4 NSU freshmen to receive Guy Harvey scholarships

Four freshmen at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) were named winners of the inaugural NSU Legacy Scholarship, a four-year Florida University Plan scholarship offered by the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and Florida Prepaid College Foundation (FPCF). The scholarship was created to award Florida-based graduating high school seniors with a passion for marine science and conservation who plan to attend NSU.

The winning students include marine biology majors Nicole Castro and Diana Phillips; Chad Walker, a public health science major; and Amar Singh, an education and computer science major.

“The Guy Harvey Foundation is a beacon for educating our youth about their role in protecting our marine resources,” said Cindy O’Connell, director of the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. “We are thrilled to partner with GHOF to provide match funding for four, four-year Florida University Plan scholarships and for such awesome students!”