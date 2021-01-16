Miami’s hosting of college football championship leads to tech learning center in Homestead

Jill Mendez, child development supervisor at Chapman Partnership, shows a youth resident the newly renovated Family Resource Center at Chapman Partnership South. The Center, where Chapman Partnership students attend class through distance learning during the pandemic, features new computers, along with virtual reality headsets and curriculum. Chapman Partnership

The College Football Playoff Foundation (CFP) partnered with the Miami 2021 Host Committee to complete a $118,000 renovation on the family resource center at Chapman Partnership South in Homestead.

Through the Extra Yard Makeover Project, the CFP’s classroom makeover initiative, the resource center is now an innovation lab featuring virtual reality, professional photography equipment, a podcast studio and Chromebooks for each child.

The College Football Playoff Foundation recently partnered with the Miami 2021 Host Committee to renovate the family resource center at Chapman Partnership’s homeless assistance center in Homestead. Now, the center is an innovation lab that’s equipped with the latest technology, including a podcast studio and virtual reality. The renovation is part of the CFP’s classroom makeover initiative called the Extra Yard Makeover Project.

Chapman Partnership was founded in 1995 and operates homeless assistance centers in Miami and Homestead. The centers provide housing, schooling, meals, health and psychiatric care, job training and placement and housing assistance. For information or to get involved, visit www.chapmanpartnership.org.

Breakthrough Miami recognition

Breakthrough Miami was recently named one of 13 nonprofit organizations, and the only in Florida, to receive the NFL’s Inspire Change Social Justice Grant. The grant program was designed to support social justice organizations that reduce opportunity barriers in their communities.

Students in the Breakthrough Miami program, an academic enrichment program for students in Miami-Dade middle and high schools.

The $100,000 grant will be used to advance a Changemaker Leadership Track for BreakthroughU Scholars and recent alumni. This track will help students gain access to early work experience, college advisors, financial literacy and leadership development.

For 30 years, Breakthrough Miami’s students teaching students model has helped ensure students achieve post-secondary success while learning leadership skills. Today, the program serves 1,300 students in grades 5-12.

For information on Breakthrough Miami, visit https://breakthroughmiami.org/. For information on the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, visit https://www.nfl.com/causes/inspire-change/.

Superintendent’s 5K Challenge will be in March

The Foundation for New Education Initiatives (FNEI) and Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ Superintendent Alberto Carvalho are teaming up to host the sixth annual Race for Education, also known as the Superintendent’s 5K Challenge, to benefit local public schools.

This year, participants have the option to join virtually or in-person at Maurice A. Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. The in-person race is 3.1 miles and begins at the park, heads eastbound on the MacArthur Causeway, loops around Watson Island, and ends at the park.

For the virtual race, participants can run anywhere they’d like between March 6-13 and track their progress with the RaceJoy app. The FNEI will donate a percentage of proceeds to local schools based on the number of students who register.

Registration for the event is $32.74 for adults and $11.58 for students. To register, visit www.giveourstudentstheworld.org