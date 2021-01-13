Education

Ready or not: Miami-Dade County School Board approves 2021-22 school calendar

The Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the 2021-22 school year calendar.
Already in the second half of an unprecedented school year, the Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday approved the calendar for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The calendar unanimously passed as part of the board’s consent agenda, meaning it was approved among a bulk of proposals with no discussion. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and the last day of school will be June 8, 2022.

mdcps school calendar 2021-01-13 at 5.13.42 PM_fitted (1).png
Miami-Dade’s public school calendar doesn’t sync with Broward County’s calendar. The school board there approved its 2021-22 calendar on Dec. 15.

Broward County Public Schools’ first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, and the last day of school is Thursday, June 9, 2022. Unlike Miami-Dade, Broward has the whole week of Thanksgiving off.

