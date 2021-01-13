Ready or not: Miami-Dade County School Board approves 2021-22 school calendar

The Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the 2021-22 school year calendar. aharris@miamiherald.com

Already in the second half of an unprecedented school year, the Miami-Dade County School Board on Wednesday approved the calendar for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The calendar unanimously passed as part of the board’s consent agenda, meaning it was approved among a bulk of proposals with no discussion. The first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, and the last day of school will be June 8, 2022.

Miami-Dade’s public school calendar doesn’t sync with Broward County’s calendar. The school board there approved its 2021-22 calendar on Dec. 15.

Broward County Public Schools’ first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, and the last day of school is Thursday, June 9, 2022. Unlike Miami-Dade, Broward has the whole week of Thanksgiving off.