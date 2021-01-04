On the first day back from winter break, Broward schools struggle with tech issues

On the first day back from winter break, students, parents and teachers are struggling to log in to Broward Schools’ online platform, according to the district.

The districtwide internet connectivity issues are similar to what many experienced on the first day of school in August, when everyone was learning online because of the COVID-19 risk.

Some users on Twitter on Monday morning were reporting that there school’s internet was down or that they could not access Canvas, the district’s online learning platform:

“Thank you Broward Schools internet for being down my teacher got logged out the meeting and never been back since,” one student tweeted Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Another student tweeted that the WiFi was down for all the teachers at her school.

“It’s so bad. We can’t do any lessons. My students cannot open word documents or even open Canvas to access my materials. I cannot log in attendance,” an English teacher wrote.

“OK, so who crashed the @browardschools internet this morning?,” another user asked.

The districtwide connectivity issues are “intermittent,” and employees are working to identify and fix the problem, Broward Schools told the Miami Herald Monday morning. The district said it is notifying families through robocalls, emails and the school district’s mobile app.

This breaking news article will be updated.