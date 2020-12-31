Writers and artists are mentoring students’ creative side as part of Grove program

Miami Visual Artist Lisa Remeny is one of the mentors in the Creative Minds Mentorship program of the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove, which is working with local students to develop their creative interests.

New ways of learning will continue in 2021 with students getting extra help through online assistance and mentoring.

Since September, the talented members of the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove have guided young writers and artists through the group’s virtual Creative Minds Mentorship program.

The program’s Zoom and FaceTime video conferencing sessions help students interested in creative writing, manuscript editing, playwriting, drawing, painting and collage, as well as test-taking techniques, said Karen Bernal Cunningham, founder of the program and club recording secretary.

“The idea for this program came to me through an opportunity I had to work with a friend’s niece with her creative writing aspirations,” she said.

“I realized that during these troubling times, schooling has been difficult for many students. Extracurricular clubs in schools such as creative writing, art and drama have been sidelined or in some cases completely omitted from the curriculum. I felt that we could pair up some of our talented artists, writers and drama experts with students from across our city who would like to have some guidance in the work they are creating.”

Students in grades 9-12 are matched with mentors working in similar fields to their interests.

The program has a flexible grade range and students and mentors work out their meeting scheduling and frequency on their own.

Mentors include creative writer and manuscript editor Cunningham, playwright Sandra Riley, educator Emily Boland, and visual artists Erika King, Lisa Remeny and Cynthia Shelley.

“With time, we hope to grow the program with more mentors and students,” Cunningham said. “It is our goal to expand and hopefully make a difference in the lives of young people in the community.”

Mentorship is free to the community. To learn more about the program or to sign up, write to KCunninghamWCCG@gmail.com

Youth musicians can enter festival

In partnership with the City of Miami Beach, the Rhythm Foundation will host the fifth annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival as a hybrid in-person and virtual showcase of our city’s most talented young musicians.

Auditions for the Miami Beach Youth Music Festival, which will be a virtual livestream experience March 13, are now taking place. Young musicians with a Miami Beach connection can submit entry videos for consideration by 5 p.m., Jan. 31, 2021.

Auditions are now open. The festival is scheduled for the North Beach Band Shell on March 13, 2021.

“The Miami Beach Youth Music Festival has grown so much in the past five years, and we are so excited to combine everything we’ve learned so far to present the best young talent our community has to offer,” said Deputy Director of The Rhythm Foundation Benton Galgay.

“As in past years, we hope performances will range from school-based ensembles to amazing soloists, bedroom producers and budding garage bands with many of the artists hitting the big stage for the first time.”

Musical artists, ages 18 and younger, must submit their videos by 5 p.m., Jan. 31, 2021. The event is open to bands or individuals that perform live music of any genre including rock, jazz, Latin, electronic, folk, classical, funk, and spoken word. Participants must be able to perform live and play a musical instrument. Recorded music is not allowed.

Additionally, at least one individual must also be a Miami Beach resident or attend a Miami Beach school. Participant applications can be found at www.miamibeach.rocks

Learn about Miami pioneers

Miami Pioneers and Natives of Dade will host Marlin Ebbert presenting a short documentary featuring interviews with Bill and Charlie Munroe remembering growing up at The Barnacle historic homesite in Coconut Grove.

Through a Zoom meeting of Miami Pioneers and Natives of Dade, Marlin Ebbert will present a short film featuring interviews with Bill and Charlie Munroe reminiscing about growing up at The Barnacle in Coconut Grove.

The livestream meeting on Zoom will include an interactive discussion with Ebbert and Bill Munroe. Miami Pioneers and Natives of Dade members and friends, as well as the general public, are invited to join in. The event is 2-3:30 p.m., Jan. 10, 2021. You can find the Zoom meeting at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88473078671?pwd=RXAzUnR6YlE4MlQ0MkhpS0ovN0p0Zz09. Meeting ID: 884 7307 8671 and Passcode: history. For more, go to www.mpnod.org

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com