Ransom senior releases album whose roots began with teacher of year at Palmetto Elementary

Miami saxophonist and high school student Connor Munroe released his debut album, “Then + Now,” at 17 years old during the pandemic when finding a recording space and even gathering with other musicians was a challenge.

Listening to music, especially during the holidays, has helped generations of people get through the most difficult times.

We find hope and joy through the sounds, and it always reminds me of my beloved late father, Bill Moss, who was a jazz pianist and Palmetto area music teacher.

Connor Munroe, who has been performing jazz since he was 9, is a Ransom Everglades senior and saxophone player who is sharing the joy through his recent debut jazz album.

“Then + Now” was released in November during the pandemic when he said even finding studio recording space was difficult.

The then-17-year-old musician included 50 contributors on the album, most of whom are contemporaries he met in the South Florida music community.

“The entire saxophone section met each other at Palmetto Elementary School, where they were all inspired by Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year Oliver Diez, to whom the album is dedicated,” he said. “They can be heard featured as a section on ‘Early Autumn.’”

Oliver Diez of Palmetto Elementary, center, shields his eyes as colleagues, friends, and family celebrate his winning the 2020 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year on Thursday, January 30, 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Munroe persevered to get the album finished, from arranging and conducting the music, to coordinating with contributors and marketing the project.

“Finding venues that would be willing to host a recording session during Covid was the hardest part,” he said. He finally found his landing spot, recording at the Hit Factory Studio in Miami and remote at the Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores.

“Then + Now” consists of five classic jazz ballads by American composers, with music orchestrated by Munroe. There is also an inspirational sixth track, “This is Dreaming,” where he whispers his thoughts while sitting at the piano.

“Having taught Adam, Connor, Diego, Ian and Julian will always be a memorable privilege for my career. My students’ success has always been my inspiration, so this album is an invaluable gift that I will always treasure during my lifetime,” said Diez, the Palmetto Elementary music teacher.

Oliver Diez of Palmetto Elementary, left, smiles as he is given the 2020 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year by Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, right, on Thursday, January 30, 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

While this is Munroe’s first album, it is not his first musical achievement. He was selected two times for the NAfME All-National Jazz Band, two times for the Jazz Band of America, two times as a National YoungArts winner, and a record six consecutive years for the Florida All-State Jazz Band.

“There is a great sense of community to my album that transcends myself. It’s about the sub-communities of Dillard High School, New World School of the Arts, and everywhere in between,” Munroe said.

The album also includes a dreamy arrangement of “Stardust,” which Munroe said was a favorite song of his recently deceased grandfather.

“It was the last song he ever heard,” Munroe said.

Girl Scout Troop Keeps Giving Back

Since April, the Girl Scouts in Troop 1802 have been donating food to needy families devastated by the pandemic. Their latest project was wrapping holiday presents for the children of those families.

These Girl Scouts wrapped presents for the children of families they have been helping with food donations for seven months. From left, are Candice Mitchell, Leanni Cedeno, Florencia Jaimes, Angela Hernandez Raidot, Mila Stendel, Camila Rodriguez, Melanie Toledo, and Naomi Nelson. Not in the picture, who also packed, are Faith Welsh, Amora Farah, Caley Corneille, and Mila Panos. Sandra Stendel

“The last few weeks have been busy with the increased demand,” said leader Sandra Stendal. “And yesterday our troop wrapped presents for the children of the families we have been feeding since April. We are planning a holiday event on Dec. 22 to give away the presents together with good food donated by various groups.

“I have been delivering two to five times a week lately and am happy to have added Sullivan Street Bakery to our donors. It has been a very busy seven months, with many families benefiting from our efforts,” Stendel said.

Stendel appreciates all the help from others.

“Together, with the generosity of, but not limited to, Share Your Heart, the Miami Marlins Foundation and local bakeries, I have been delivering food to now more than 40 families again. Eileen Higgins’ office donated some turkeys that I was able to use to build 10 Thanksgiving baskets filled with food, cleaning supplies, personal and dental hygiene products, and gift cards to local grocery stores.

“I love seeing the community come together to help each other.”

Holiday shows at Miami-Dade Auditorium are virtual

During the pandemic, Miami-Dade County Auditorium staff have found ways to present numerous free drive-thru events for the public in a special space set up for social distancing behind its building.

The Florida Chamber Orchestra, featuring young violinist Diego Varela, performed “Christmas is in the Air with Hopes” at a Miami-Dade County Auditorium free drive-thru event. The venue will continue to host outdoor performances in 2021. Miami-Dade County Auditorium

Two recent concerts featured José Negroni and his trio with “Ready for Christmas,” and the Florida Chamber Orchestra performing “Christmas is in the Air with Hopes.”

For those who were not able to attend the shows, visit www.miamidadecountyauditorium.org for details on how to watch these delightful digital premieres.

Caroling choirs on Coral Gables channel

The annual Merrick Festival Caroling Competition went on this year in spite of the pandemic and Facebook rules. The nonprofit’s free event has been a treat every holiday season since 1987.

Executive Director Sally Baumgartner said there was a last-minute issue with the free livestream video, as the group would have been required to pay to post it.

Baumgartner said Coral Gables officials stepped in and offered to post the 2020 event on their sites.

“Facebook offered us the ‘opportunity’ to pay to post it. So if you weren’t able to view the entire show, take heart! The City of Coral Gables has graciously posted the entire Competition, middle and senior high, on their YouTube channel,” Baumgartner said.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com