More than 500 Miami-area families served free hot meals thanks to Dolphins, School Board

“Service is the rent we pay for living,” said Gallon. “It was a great day partnering with the Miami Dolphins Foundation for a COVID-19 Food Relief Drive in the Opa-locka community. We provided over 500 hot meals to District 1 residents and families during these challenging times in targeted residential complexes, and it also allowed us to support and stimulate a local, small, Black-owned business.”

Two Posse finalists at Cutler Bay High

Martina Cardenas and Kyara Huichapa of Cutler Bay High School were named finalists in The Posse Foundation’s interview process, increasing their chances of being named a Posse Scholar.

Each year, from September to December, The Posse Foundation conducts the Dynamic Assessment Process, an evaluation method designed to identify young leaders who can excel at select colleges and universities. This evaluation process allows students to showcase their leadership and teamwork skills.

After a series of group and individual interviews, the foundation’s staff and university partner administrators will select a diverse group of 10 students as this year’s Posse Scholars.

Palmer Trinity head elected to statewide post

Palmer Trinity School’s Head of School, Patrick Roberts, was recently elected president of the Florida Council of Independent Schools’ (FCIS) board of directors. His two-year term begins in June 2021.

Roberts has served on the board of FCIS since 2017. With more than 26 years of educational leadership and administrative experience, Roberts will work closely with board members and the leadership team to carry out the council’s mission to increase the quality of independent private school education in Florida.

“FCIS congratulates Patrick Roberts on his election as the incoming president of the FCIS board of directors,” said Barbara Hodges, executive director of FCIS. “Patrick has proven himself to be a strong, steady leader who inspires others to follow through his modeling of collaboration and inclusivity.”

