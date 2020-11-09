All but 16 Miami schools will reopen Tuesday following Eta. So will MDC and FIU.

After a day off in anticipation of Tropical Storm Eta’s downpours and gusty winds, South Florida’s schools, colleges and universities will resume learning Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which canceled in-person and online learning Monday, announced around 6:30 p.m. that all campuses would reopen except for 16 schools in Miami Lakes, Hialeah, Carol City, Miami Gardens, Kendall and Key Biscayne due to “flooding and access challenges.”

Those schools instead will pivot for the day to the district’s online learning mode, My School Online. They are: American Senior High, Barbara Goleman Senior High, Bob Graham Educational Center, Bob Graham Primary Learning Center, Brentwood Elementary, Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary, Ernest R. Graham K-8, Gloria Floyd Elementary, Key Biscayne K-8, Lake Stevens Elementary, Lake Stevens Middle, Linda Lentin K-8, M. A. Milam K-8, Miami Carol City Senior, North County K-8 and Westland Hialeah Senior High.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie tweeted around 6 p.m. that schools will be open and operate on a regular schedule Tuesday. A School Board meeting and workshop will take place as scheduled.

Miami Dade College made the call to reopen their campuses just before 5:30 p.m. By noon Monday, Florida International University announced that all campuses will reopen Tuesday. FIU asked its community to be careful around downed powerlines and avoid driving through flood waters.

Around 2:45 p.m., Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted that the vast majority of its schools are reporting a “high level of readiness to reopen Tuesday.”

“However,” he wrote, “community flooding issues may pose access challenges at a few schools.”

Wednesday is Veteran’s Day, a holiday that public schools, colleges and universities have off.