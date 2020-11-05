At this event, kids received free Nike shoes

Molina Healthcare of Florida and Young Dreams Community Outreach representatives came together to host their second annual Nike shoe giveaway to help Miami-Dade County students in need. Dr. Cleo, Molina Healthcare’s mascot, greets families as they wait in line at the Nike store in Dolphin Mall.

Molina Healthcare of Florida and Young Dreams Community Outreach recently hosted their second annual Nike shoe giveaway to help Miami-Dade County students in need.

The event was held at Dolphin Mall. Together, the organizations distributed 150 new pairs of shoes, along with bags of hand sanitizer, face masks and school supplies.

“Many local families with young children are under a lot of stress due to the uncertainty around COVID-19 and returning to school,” said Liza Ortega, senior community engagement specialist at Molina Healthcare of Florida. “With this event, we wanted to give our community a little something to look forward to and remind them that Molina cares about their overall well-being.”

Do the Right Thing winners

The Do the Right Thing organization recently selected Aaliyah Brown and Betule Zlekhah from the School for Advanced Studies as winners for September for their community service projects.

Each month, the organization receives up to 900 nominations, and only 10 students are chosen as monthly winners. Aaliyah was nominated for raising awareness on LGBTQ issues, while Betule was nominated for her work in mental health and caring for the elderly.

To honor their efforts, Betule was awarded tickets to the Frost Science Museum, and Aaliyah was chosen to go on a trip to Washington in 2021.

School for Advanced Studies students Aaliyah Brown, left, and Betule Zlekhah were selected by the Do the Right Thing organization as winners for their community service projects. Aaliyah and Betule stand with Principal Omar Monteagudo during a ceremony at the City of Miami police academy auditorium in downtown Miami.

Jason Taylor Foundation winners

Several local middle school students from Children’s Harbor, a family group home, were selected to participate in the Jason Taylor Foundation’s annual Cool Gear for the School Year initiative. This initiative offers a back-to-school shopping experience for 60 underserved children from Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s youth were given a $300 gift card to shop via Zoom. Participants then picked up clothes, backpacks, and lunch at a socially distanced drive-thru event featuring Miami Dolphins cheerleaders, football players and local celebrities.

“We could not be more grateful to the Jason Taylor Foundation for their generosity and support,” said Tiffani Dhooge, president and CEO of Children’s Harbor. “Our kids really struggle with self-confidence, and this experience has helped tremendously with that. It’s amazing to see the impact that something as simple as a few new outfits can have on a child’s self-esteem.”

Several students from Children’s Harbor, a family group home, were selected to participate in the Jason Taylor Foundation’s annual Cool Gear for the School Year initiative. The students each received a $300 gift card to shop via Zoom. Taylor poses with Bibi Deen, development officer at Children’s Harbor.

Blue Ribbon Schools named in Miami

Saint Bonaventure Catholic School and Saint Thomas the Apostle School were both recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

These schools are two of 49 catholic elementary schools of the Archdiocese of Miami. They were chosen based on educators, families, and the local community’s efforts to create a safe, welcoming environment for students to learn.

Both Saint Bonaventure and Saint Thomas the Apostle were rated as high-performing schools based on student scores, subgroup scores and graduation rates.

These schools will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on Nov. 12-13.