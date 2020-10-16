MDCPS has 48 COVID-19 cases across more than 20 Miami-Dade schools, new reports show

A student at William Lehman Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, school district officials said on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The Kendall school reopened its classrooms to students on Monday, along with all the other public elementary schools in Miami-Dade. Students leave at dismissal on Thursday. adiaz@miamiherald.com

It has been nearly two weeks since Miami-Dade County Public Schools reopened for in-person learning and even more cases of novel coronavirus have been announced. Twenty-one more employees and student cases have been reported.

On Friday, 17 new employee and four new novel coronavirus cases were reported across 19 schools, according to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard. These brings the school districts total of cases to 48, 29 employees and 19 students.

The district said employee cases are added if they are self-reported or confirmed by the Florida Department of Health. Student cases, including those that are self-reported, are added as they are confirmed by the Florida Department of Health. The dashboard will not include online-only students or employees who are not working on campus. MDCPS has yet to identify which employees are teachers.

This round of new cases has affected some of the district’s largest schools, including John A. Ferguson Sr. High School, G. Holmes Braddock Senior High, Miami Senior High and Miami Lakes K-8 Center.

The following schools reported new cases:

▪ Mast Academy Rickenbacker Causeway: one employee case

▪ Mast Academy Homestead: one employee and one student

▪ G. Holmes Braddock Senior High: one student.

▪ Miami Coral Park Senior High: one student.

▪ Miami Senior High: one employee.

▪ IPrep Academy North: one employee.

▪ North Miami Senior High: one employee.

▪ Homestead Senior High: one employee.

▪ John A. Ferguson Sr. High school: one employee.

▪ Hubert O. Sibley K-8 Academy: two employees.

▪ Citrus Grove Elementary: one employee.

▪ E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary: one employee.

▪ Henry E. S. Reeves K-8 Center: one employee.

▪ Miami Lakes K-8 Center: one student.

▪ Paul W. Bell Middle School: one student.

▪ Coconut Palm K-8 Center: one employee.

▪ Sunset Park Elementary: one employee.

▪ The school district’s mail distribution department: one employee.

▪ The county’s student and family support programs: one employee.

Meanwhile, Broward County Public Schools had nine employees and 11 students tested positive, bringing the district’s total to 60 cases, but that total includes cases from September before schools reopened.