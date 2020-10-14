Palmer Trinity student to represent her school at future medical leaders conference

Carolina Lopez, a junior at Palmer Trinity School, was recently selected to attend the Congress of Future Medical Leaders at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, representing her school and the state of Florida.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists created the Congress of Future Medical Leaders to mentor the country’s top high school students who plan to study medicine. The honors-only program includes students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or above.

During the annual event, Carolina will speak with medical school deans, Ivy League academic leaders, scientists and patients who have received innovative medical treatment. She will also view live surgeries and learn about the latest diagnostic tools.

At the end of the event, Carolina will receive the Congress of Future Medical Leaders’ Award of Excellence.

“Attending this congress will provide Carolina with a unique and enriching experience as a future physician or scientist,” said Head of School Patrick Roberts. “We are very proud that she will be representing both our school and the state.”

Westminster students connect to children with cancer

Westminster Christian School students and siblings Devin and Dylan Maier recently visited the Ronald McDonald House to provide ‘craft bags’ to children through their school’s Connect4Cancer club.

Before the pandemic, Devin and Dylan, along with club members, would routinely visit the House to host craft days for children. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the siblings put together bags filled with coloring books, crayons, notepads, teddy bears and Play-Doh for each child.

Devin Maier, left, president of the Connect4Cancer club at Westminster Christian School, with his sister, Dylan Maier, and a few of the items that the two used to prepare craft bags for children at the Ronald McDonald House. The craft bags included coloring books, crayons, notepads, teddy bears and Play-Doh.

Schools earn national Blue Ribbon recognition

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently recognized several Miami-Dade County schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The winning schools include Scheck Hillel Community School, Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer, Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic School and Somerset Academy Middle School in South Miami.