West Miami Middle School gets free devices and Internet from Verizon

Tayler Sanchez is the newest math teacher at Cutler Bay Senior High

Students and teachers at West Miami Middle School recently picked up free technology devices through the Verizon Innovative Learning program. In partnership with Digital Promise, the program provides free technology and internet access to help students stay connected while supporting distance learning.

Verizon has distributed more than 3,600 devices this school year to schools throughout Miami-Dade County. Schools that have benefited from the program include Carol City Middle School, Cutler Bay Middle School, Shenandoah Middle School, Andover Middle School, Lake Stevens Middle School, Ruben Dario Middle School, Paul W. Bell Middle School and Hammocks Middle School.

For information on Verizon’s Innovative Learning program, visit www.VerizonInnovativeLearning.com.

Monsignor Pace students honored

Select students at Monsignor Edward Pace High School recently participated in their school’s first Spartans Smash Bros Tournament, which took place virtually earlier this month.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Students from all grade levels attended the tournament and interacted with each other from their homes. There were three winners, and each received prizes for their achievements. Eric Nortman, who placed first, received a HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset; Ricardo Santos, who earned second place, won a $50 Amazon gift card; and Matthew Paz, who placed third, received a $25 Amazon gift card.

“We want to thank everyone who had a part in this event,” said Hedda Falcon, chair of the fine arts department and moderator for the Robotics Club. “The kids and our class officers all really had a great time, and moderators were awesome in facilitating this tournament.”

New math teacher at Cutler Bay High

Faculty and staff at Cutler Bay High School recently welcomed Tayler Sanchez as its newest math teacher.

Sanchez earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics, with a minor called UFTeach, from the University of Florida. She recently established a remind system to ensure that she can easily communicate with students and parents as they adapt to the virtual school environment.