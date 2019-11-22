School hours may be changing in Miami-Dade. Tell us how it would impact your life.

Worse traffic. Better sleep. No more waiting for the school bus in the dark.

Wherever you stand, changing when kids go to and get picked up from school could impact everyone in Miami-Dade.

Let’s get caught up to speed. No official changes were made yet, but the Miami-Dade School Board voted this week to look at later start times — and, therefore, end times — for all public schools beginning next academic year. The goal, though, would be to ensure no student has to come to class before 8 a.m. Sounds great, right?

Not exactly. Social media was full of reactions to the news, negative and positive, with those against a time change arguing it would greatly increase traffic in the mornings when kids are dropped off and in the afternoon when kids are picked up. Some advocates of the change argued their kid wouldn’t have to stand out when it’s dark in the early morning hours waiting for the school bus.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

So, what do you think? Tell us how the school hour changes could impact your life by filling out the form below. Anything you submit may be published, and a reporter may reach out for more information for a follow-up story.