Cutler Bay High students honored for making Principal’s Honor Roll

Several students from Cutler Bay High School were recently honored during a breakfast at the school for making Principal’s Honor Roll for the first quarter. Students attended the breakfast with their parents and received certificates signed by Principal Lucas De La Torre.

To make the Principal’s Honor Roll, students must receive all A’s in grades and conduct and all 1’s in effort. Students who were recognized for the first quarter included Ella Foxworthy, Natalie Gembicki, Michel Collins, Ammi Hernandez, Andrew Landsaw, Aura Li, Stephanie Murillo, Madison Noud-Carroll, Francesca Orezzoli, Samantha Prieto, Adriana Solares, Milagros Sotos, Dianet Yero, Kevin Yulkowski, Victoria Ballinger, Nicole Dubon, Jackson Foxworthy, Laura Fruto, Rafael Garcia, Cassidy Jerew, Alena Miller, Gabriela Rivas, Janelle Rodriguez, Julianne Yulkowski, Kristina Alzugaray, Emma Arutt, Sophia Bonwit, Gabriella Cruz, Michael Fernandez, Marina Marquis, Liz Martinez, Ana Rodriguez, Tatiana Rodriguez, and Tobias Sanchez.

Scheck hosts global event

Scheck Hillel Community School became the first Florida-based school to host Global Maker Day, an international event featuring volunteer educators who are passionate about allowing their students to create and collaborate with a global audience.

During this year’s Global Maker Day, more than 100,000 students from nearly 40 countries competed in various challenges throughout the day.

“We are so thankful to Scheck Hillel for hosting us here, being so warm and inviting and also being an inspiration to so many other schools [so] that they can be doing the same thing with their students today,” said Jaime Donally, founder, Global Maker Day.

Nancy Penchev, an instructor at the school, was named the newest addition to the event’s global leadership team.

MDC engineering team wins awards

Several students from Miami Dade College’s School of Engineering and Technology recently competed against several teams in the Southeastern region of the U.S. during the Association for Computing Machinery’s 2019 Southeastern Regional Programming Contest, held at Florida International University earlier this month, and placed first in division two.

FIU’s Academy of CS Education and the School of Computing and Information Sciences hosted the compeitition, which required participants to write computer programs to solve a set of problems within five hours. The MDC team included Miguel Farias, Freddy Cubas, and Christian Angus; they successfully completed six problems.