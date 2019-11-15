Education

Coral Springs High school on lockdown. Police are investigating a ‘suspicious incident’

Coral Springs High School has been placed in a “code red “ lockdown, according to police.

Officers are investigating a “suspicious incident” at the Broward County school and are asking everyone to stay away from the area, according to Coral Springs police.

The school, located at 7201 W Sample Rd in Coral Springs, went on a “precautionary” lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to police.

Police have not released any additional details.

This breaking news article will be updated once more information becomes available.

