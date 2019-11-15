AT&T Foundation gives $300K to local nonprofits to help children realize their dreams

To kick off the ATT Believe Miami initiative, more than 100 local youths designed, built and raced cars as part of Dibia DREAM’s STEM Saturdays program to learn about force and motion.

The AT&T Foundation recently pledged $300,000 to several local Miami nonprofits to help youths and young adults succeed.

The donation is part of AT&T’s Believe Miami initiative, which was recently launched to help remove barriers that keep local youths and young adults from achieving their dreams.

The organizations that AT&T pledged to help include Dibia DREAM, His House Children’s Home, the Miami Marlins Foundation, Pridelines, Breakthrough Miami, Miami Rescue Mission, and Florida International University.

To kick off the Believe Miami initiative, AT&T employees assisted more than 100 students with designing, building and racing cars at FIU as part of Dibia DREAM’s STEM Saturdays program.

“Dibia DREAM is very excited to join with AT&T to launch Believe Miami,” said Brandon Okpalobi, Dibia DREAM founder. “Our STEM Saturdays program is about creating incubators of excellence where youth can safely engage, collaborate, and have fun together. We thank AT&T for their generous contribution, which will allow our high school participants access to hands-on science and technology activities.”

A boost to Henry Flagler Elementary

Through Chevron’s Fuel Your School Program, the company recently donated supplies and $10,000 to Henry Flagler Elementary School to fund four classroom projects and help complete the school’s new robotics lab.

With the help of DonorsChoose.org, Chevron’s Fuel Your School Program supports K-12 teachers by funding classroom materials at public schools throughout the Hialeah, Doral and Miami areas. Since 2013, the program has donated nearly $3 million to South Florida schools, funding more than 3,000 projects.

“We are honored to be here at Henry Flagler Elementary School to give back to the community,” said Damon Echevarria, vice president, Americas Products U.S. East & Latin America, at Chevron. “The Fuel Your School Program is part of Chevron’s overall support for education, helping to provide teachers with the tools to help prepare students for the jobs of the future.”

Representatives from Chevron’s Fuel Your School Program made a surprise visit to Henry Flagler Elementary School to donate supplies and $10,000 to fund four classroom projects and help complete the school’s new robotics lab. Pictured above with students, from left to right, are Damon Echevarria, vice president, Americas Products U.S. East & Latin America, Chevron; Diana Venturini, executive director at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Office of Community Engagement; Max Alvarez, founder and president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors; Principal Zulema Lamazares; Susie Castillo, school board member, District 5; John Pace, central region superintendent, Miami-Dade County Public Schools; and Shashank Nanavati, district sales manager, Chevron.

Thanksgiving food drive in Miami Lakes

Students, faculty and staff at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic School have started their annual Thanksgiving Drive to provide holiday meals to needy families.

Students will collect donated items and create bags filled with traditional Thanksgiving fare, like mashed potatoes, corn and cranberry sauce, and a supermarket gift card so that families can purchase a turkey. Donations are being accepted now through Nov. 25 at the school’s office at 6600 Miami Lakeway North in Miami Lakes.

Open House at Pace

The faculty and staff at Monsignor Edward Pace High School will host an open house from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 at 15600 NW 32nd Ave. in Miami Gardens.

During the open house, prospective families will have the chance to meet current teachers and students and to visit the school’s newly renovated STEM lab, which features Makerbot 3D Printers and student-produced robots.

For more information, call the main office at 305-623-7223.