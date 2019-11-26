She overcame her parents’ passing through dance — and is helping others find solace in it

Dance director Mady Richmond leads a class at Mady’s Dance Factory in Miami. She also founded the nonprofit One Heart Foundation, which helps offer dance lessons to those who can’t afford it. Dancing helped Richmond overcome personal obstacles, and she is motivating children through dance.

Losing both her parents when she was young was very difficult for Mady Richmond.

She credits dance with helping her get through her deep pain, and has established a dance program to help children find solace and joy in dance.

Richmond, a Miami native, is the director of Mady’s Dance Factory, 7300 NE Fourth Court. She also founded the nonprofit One Heart Foundation, which helps children become involved in otherwise economically challenging activities.

“I found one outlet where I could be free to show how I was feeling and that was dance,” she said. “When I got older, I wanted to create an environment where dancers could express their different personalities and life struggles through the art known as dance.”

Her mother enrolled her into dancing lessons at age 3 and she fell in love with dance. But when her mother passed away, she shied away from it.

“It was our thing,’’ Richmond said. “She would take me weekly and after class I would always show her all I had learned,” said Richmond, whose mother died when she was 7, and whose father died when she was 13. They both died from illnesses.

“She was always so supportive and the love in her eyes fueled me as I danced my heart out,” Richmond said.

Dance director Mady Richmond and student Ayleen De Anda share a moment. Richmond directs Mady’s Dance Factory in Miami and founded the nonprofit One Heart Foundation to help children overcome obstacles in their lives through dance.

Her grandmother Daysi Chinea, who is still alive, took custody. She kept prodding her granddaughter to go back to dancing, but Richmond didn’t have the spark. After countless hours of therapy and struggling with depression, she laced up her dancing shoes and hit the floor.

“She was right; dance brought me back to life,” she said. “I was able to dance and express my feelings that I just was unable to do any other way. In every class, my anxiety would decrease and my soul healed. It has been life-changing.”

Since then, she has danced professionally and choreographed for the Miami Marlins, then known as the Florida Marlins, recording artist Pitbull, Univision and others.

Nautilus Middle School eighth-grader Ayleen De Anda was awarded a scholarship and has been dancing at the school for four years.

“It’s fun and friendly,” she said. “It’s a family-oriented place. I consider all the girls and teachers as my sisters and moms. They have helped me and in school, in particular.”

Her mother Claudia De Anda said she has seen amazing results from her daughter.

“School helped her overcome many things because at this age they are challenged,” she said. “With a code of conduct in the school, it helps her carry it into her personal life and academic career. The team motivates each other. Her confidence has risen. It teaches her to be a good person.”

Richmond said dance is more than just a form of entertainment or art.

“Dance has been such an instrumental part of my life, that I know dance heals. I want that for others,” she said.