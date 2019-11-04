Education
Assistant principal at Stoneman Douglas cleared of mishandling school safety issues
One of the three assistant principals who were reassigned as a demonstration of accountability after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has been cleared of wrongdoing by a school district investigation.
Assistant Principal Winfred Porter Jr., along with other colleagues, was reassigned a year ago to a district office. The move came shortly after Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie promised disciplinary action tied to the district’s perceived failure to penalize anyone but a few low-level employees.
