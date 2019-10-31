Women STEM students from Pace mentored by FIU students

Select students from Monsignor Edward Pace High School’s Women in STEM Club recently participated in a mentoring program at Florida International University. The selected students, pictured above from left to right, include Dee-Toria Williams, Tamika Dolisca, Gabriela Cespedes and Diana Porras.

Four students from Monsignor Edward Pace High School’s Women in STEM Club recently participated in a mentoring program at Florida International University. The students studied computer technology and coding and were paired with a female FIU student who is majoring in computer science.

Dee-Toria Williams, Tamika Dolisca, Gabriela Cespedes and Diana Porras were selected by Hedda Falcon, department chair and lead teacher of computer technology and coding, to participate in the program.

The students also participated in a workshop to develop artistic mobile apps.

Halloween helpers

Members of Westminster Christian School’s Connect4Cancer Club made special Halloween arts and crafts with pediatric patients at the Ronald McDonald House in Miami.

Devin Maier, president of the club, organized the visit.

Student members Christian Bosque, Daniela Canales and Sophie Riviera completed several activities with the patients, including decorating pumpkins and painting Halloween pictures.

Prudential awards

Prudential Financial Inc. is accepting applications for its 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, which recognizes students in grades 5 – 12 that have made contributions to their community through exemplary volunteer work. To date, more than 130,000 students across the country have been awarded for their community service efforts.

The deadline to submit applications is Nov 5. For information or to apply, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

