Education
FIU police looking for two men who robbed student on its Southwest Miami-Dade Campus
Florida International University police is looking for two men who the department says robbed a student and then flashed a gun at him near a parking garage on the school’s Modesto Maidique Campus in Southwest Miami-Dade.
The incident happened at about 10:30 Friday morning near Parking Garage 6, which is near the school’s Engineering and Computer Science Building. An alert went out, telling students to avoid the area.
According to Capt. Delrish Moss, a spokesman for the police department, the student went to a bank off campus and withdrew money. He noticed a dark gray or black Honda following him to the campus at 11200 SW Eighth Street, Moss said.
“He thought it would be safer to come here,” Moss said.
Moss said the student “got in a scuffle” the two men and they managed to get his money. One of them flashed a gun before leaving, Moss said.
“We are telling students to just be careful and be mindful of their surroundings,” Moss said.
Anyone with information is asked to call FIU Police at 305-348-2626.
Comments