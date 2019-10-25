FIU police looking for two men who robbed student on its Southwest Miami-Dade Campus

Florida International University South Campus in MIami. Miami Herald File

Florida International University police is looking for two men who the department says robbed a student and then flashed a gun at him near a parking garage on the school’s Modesto Maidique Campus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened at about 10:30 Friday morning near Parking Garage 6, which is near the school’s Engineering and Computer Science Building. An alert went out, telling students to avoid the area.

FIU Alert: F I U ALERT! MMC Campus: Police activity is occurring at or near Parking Garage 6! Please avoid the area. — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) October 25, 2019

According to Capt. Delrish Moss, a spokesman for the police department, the student went to a bank off campus and withdrew money. He noticed a dark gray or black Honda following him to the campus at 11200 SW Eighth Street, Moss said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“He thought it would be safer to come here,” Moss said.

Moss said the student “got in a scuffle” the two men and they managed to get his money. One of them flashed a gun before leaving, Moss said.

“We are telling students to just be careful and be mindful of their surroundings,” Moss said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FIU Police at 305-348-2626.

(1 of 2) News Update: An FIU student was robbed at MMC on Friday morning. The incident took place in PG6. The student was followed to campus from a bank on Flagler and Sw 107 Ave. The suspects are believed to have left campus in a black or dark gray Honda and may be armed. — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) October 25, 2019

(2 of 2) The suspects are described as young black males. One of them is tall and has short dreadlocks and wearing a black hoodie w/ white stripes.

If you have any information that may lead to the identification of the suspects, please contact FIU Police at 305-348-2626 — FIUPolice (@FIUPOLICE) October 25, 2019