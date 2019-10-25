These two Miami-area students have a chance to get a full ride to a top college

Kristina Alzugaray and Damien Martinez of Cutler Bay High School were recently named finalists in the 2019 National College Match QuestBridge Scholarship Program. The students are pictured with Principal Lucas De La Torre.

Seniors Kristina Alzugaray and Damien Martinez of Cutler Bay High School were named finalists in the 2019 National College Match QuestBridge Scholarship Program.

QuestBridge provides underserved students scholarships to attend prestigious colleges based solely on their academic achievement, covering tuition, room and board.

To qualify, students must graduate from high school during or before the summer of 2020 and plan to enroll in college in the fall of 2020. The program awards students that have a level of academic achievement that meets or exceeds the standards of the program’s partner colleges, which include Duke University, Hamilton College, Dartmouth College, Columbia University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Miami Dade College partnership

Miami Dade College recently joined forces with Thema Optical, an Italian manufacturer of high-end eyewear, to give students in the school’s Vision Care Technology and Opticianry Program an inside look into the manufacturing side of eyewear.

Miami Dade College and Thema Optical have teamed up to provide students in the college’s Vision Care Technology and Opticianry program the chance to learn how customizable eyewear is made. Pictured above with the students are Giulia Valmassoi, CEO of Thema Optical’s North America branch, and Oscar Bettello, COO of Thema Optical’s North American branch, during a visit to the company’s Miami factory.

The program combines general education courses with career development and work experience. Through the partnership, students meet at Thema Optical’s factory in Miami to see firsthand how frames are made.

“It is an honor to partner with Miami Dade College and to open our facility to students who are as passionate about eyewear as we are,” said Giulia Valmassoi, chief executive officer of Thema Optical’s North America branch. “The future of the optical industry is bright, and it is because of programs like this.”

Seeking scholarship applications

CNC Machines, a company dedicated to helping American manufacturers upgrade their technology, is accepting applications for its second annual $2,500 scholarship program. The purpose of the program is to help close the skills gap in the manufacturing industry.

The scholarship is available for students pursuing a certification, certificate, associate’s or bachelor’s degree in manufacturing or a related field. Applicants are required to write an essay about why they chose the manufacturing industry, how they were introduced to the industry, and their opinion on the industry’s skills gap.

The scholarship deadline is Jan. 17, and the winner will be announced on February 3. For information, visit https://cncmachines.com/scholarship/2019-2020.