Miami-Dade teacher groped student in the middle school’s library closet, cops say.

A Southwest Miami-Dade middle school teacher was arrested after a female student told police that he asked her to follow him into a closet in the school’s library, closed the door, turned the lights off and then inappropriately touched her, according to a police report.

Roberto Schwartz, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with lewd behavior by an authority figure on a student. He has since bonded out of jail.

The incident happened Oct. 7 at Riviera Middle School, 10301 SW 48th St.

According to the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, Schwartz took his sixth period class to the library and told the girl to accompany him into the book closet.

”Upon entering the closet with the juvenile female victim, Schwartz closed the door behind them and began to turn the lights on and off,” an officer wrote in a police report. “While the lights were off, Schwartz groped the female juvenile victim’s breasts with both hands.”

The student immediately confronted Schwartz, who then “touched her breast a second time,” police said.

The girl was then able to push Schwartz toward the door, Schwartz turned the light on and they both left the closet.

The same day, the girl told her mother and police were called, according to the report.

Schwartz was taken in for questioning Friday and “provided a written statement confessing to asking the juvenile female victim to accompany him inside the closet located inside the school’s library, closing the door and turning off the lights.”

“In addition, once the lights were off, he touched the juvenile victim’s breasts,” an officer wrote in the report. “Schwartz also stated that he has had conversations with the juvenile female victim confiding in her that he has had dreams about former female students.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said Tuesday that Schwartz, who had been employed by the district for 14 years and had no history of discipline, resigned after being removed from teaching, pending the investigation.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual,” the district said in a statement. “Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of comportment will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees.”