Former FIU professor lauded for work in Liberty Square killed by train in Massachusetts

Moses Shumow, who was killed Oct. 22 by a train, was pictured in 2016. Florida International University/Twitter

A former Florida International University professor who was recognized for his work in improving Liberty Square died Tuesday after being hit by a commuter train in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Moses Shumow, who recently joined the faculty of Emerson College in Boston as an associate professor after leaving FIU in 2018, was riding his bicycle Tuesday morning in the pedestrian lane when he was hit, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit police.

It was not immediately clear how the accident happened.

By Tuesday afternoon, Emerson College announced Shumow’s death in a lengthy post on the university’s Emerson Now page.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Moses was passionate about the role of media in vulnerable and marginalized communities, and he was deeply excited to return to Emerson and to engage his students in this important work,” the post by President Lee Pelton and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michaele Whelan says. “The fact that his life and his work were cut short this morning is an unimaginable tragedy.”

Shumow graduated from Emerson’s Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism program in 2001.

For about a decade, he used his talents producing documentary films for nationally broadcast programming on channels including Discovery Channel, PBS and National Geographic, according to his FIU biography.

He received a Ph.d in communication from the University of Miami in 2010.

“He was the kind of scholar we should all be,” said Sallie Hughes, a professor at the University of Miami. “I don’t know anyone who was so dedicated. He made is life’s work about making his community better.”

Moses began at FIU in 2010 as an assistant professor and was promoted to associate professor of journalism and media with tenure in 2016.

In 2017, The Miami New Times recognized Shumow as part of its New Generation of Dreamers of South Florida, an annual list of “people who use positions and platforms available to them to advance and improve the black community.”

“I see a real need for engagement in a community like Liberty Square on the part of myself as an academic and my students in terms of going into a community that many of us might never spend time in, but have probably heard about because of negative stereotypes and media portrayals, knowing that under the surface is a really beautiful and vibrant community filled with really amazing people,” Shumow said at the time. “I can tell stories, and I can try to build bridges between my students and the community. I’ve become a part of Liberty Square, and I think that’s a small step.”

In 2018, he left FIU. Shumow joined Emerson College in the fall.

“Shumow’s research, teaching and community engagement efforts have all involved storytelling and digital media production within Miami’s complex and diverse urban geographies,” the college said in his biography. “More recently, Shumow’s work has been in Liberty City, a historic African American community currently experiencing the pressures of hyper-development and gentrification.”

He leaves behind a wife, Rose, and three children, Emerson said.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to Professor Shumow’s wife, Rose, his three children, and to his family, friends, colleagues, students, staff and others who mourn his loss,” Pelton and Whelan said in the post.

Services are pending.