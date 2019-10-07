Governor says he’ll push for higher starting pay for Florida teachers

SHARE COPY LINK

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he would be pushing the Florida Legislature to raise the minimum starting salary for teachers to $47,500.

While each school district sets their own starting salaries now, Florida currently ranks near the bottom in the nation for average teacher pay, and salary raises have been something that teachers have long sought from the state government.

“If you look at ways you can make an impact in students’ achievement ... having great teacher in front of the students is really the best thing that you can do,” DeSantis said at the announcement at Middleburg High School, which is about 40 minutes southwest of Jacksonville.

DeSantis said that enacting this proposal would lead to more than 100,000 teachers statewide receiving a raise, and will cost a total of $603 million. This pitch will be included in the governor’s proposed budget, which is taken as a suggestion to the Legislature as lawmakers decide each year how the state will spend its money.

“If you really prioritize something, you can figure out a way to get it done and that’s what we’re doing here,” DeSantis said, saying it is “easily doable” when it comes to the state’s finances.

The announcement was something DeSantis had been telegraphing since the end of the 2019 session this spring, when he told reporters that teacher pay was an issue he wanted to revisit.

In recent weeks, he has gotten more specific, saying that the existing “Best and Brightest” teacher bonus program was overly “complicated,” even though Republican lawmakers spearheaded its creation in 2015 had just passed another bill this year to significantly restructure it.

Teachers have long said they would prefer across-the-board raises to bonuses, in part because they allow for greater financial security.

Late last week, Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, the Senate budget chair and a close ally of DeSantis’, filed a bill to repeal the bonus program from state law, saying it had not fulfilled its goal.

“Its purpose, to attract and reward good teachers, is certainly laudable,” Bradley said. “In practice, it has managed to frustrate many good teachers with seemingly random outcomes, and ironically it has made many good teachers feel less appreciated.”