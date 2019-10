SHARE COPY LINK

A bomb threat has caused Boyd Anderson High School, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School in Lauderdale Lakes to be evacuated.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says its bomb squad is investigating the threat, which came around lunchtime.

This breaking news story will be updated as more is available.

