A prank call caused the Friday afternoon lockdown at several schools in Davie, cops say

The phone calls that put several schools in Davie on lockdown Friday afternoon came from inside the house, cops say.

A house in Fort Lauderdale, that is. And they were made the old fashioned way.

Davie Lt. Mark Leone said the investigation into the calls from a muffled voice saying “Code Red” numerous times tracked to a landline at a Fort Lauderdale home. Police arriving there found out that when the calls were made, the homeowner and five teenagers were in the house, Leone said. One of the teens is a Nova High School student.

Other schools near Nova High include Nova Middle School, NSU University School and Nova Southeastern University.

Each of the teens denied making the call to the school. Unable to pinpoint the caller, police made no arrests and notified Broward County Public Schools.