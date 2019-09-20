Miami Country Day installs first female head of school in its 81-year history

Mariandl Hufford was recently installed as Miami Country Day School’s seventh, and first female, head of school. She joined the school from the Agnes Irwin School in Pennsylvania, where she served as the assistant head of school and director of the Center for the Advancement of Girls.

Miami Country Day School recently installed Mariandl Hufford as its first female head of school, a milestone in its 81-year history.

Hufford, who started on July 1 and was installed in a ceremony on Sept. 6, is the seventh head of the school, which is located in Northeast Miami-Dade near Miami Shores. The private, co-educational school has about 1,250 students from pre-school to 12th grade.

Previously, Hufford served as the assistant head of school and director of the Center for the Advancement of Girls at the Agnes Irwin School in Rosemont, Pennsylvania.

“Mariandl is the perfect Head of School for Miami Country Day,“ said Chris Bellows, board of trustees president and search committee co-chair. “Brilliant yet humble, a technician and academician, she has been on our radar for a long time, and we are blessed to have her. She has an outstanding national reputation and will bring a special kindness and a love for independent education to our campus.”

Hufford grew up in Suriname and Belgium before attending Bryn Mawr College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in classical studies. She holds three master’s degrees in teaching and curriculum, educational leadership and psychological services, from Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, respectively.

She succeeded James Connor, the interim head of school during the previous school year. Dr. John Davies retired in 2018 after 32 years, including the last 18 years as head of school. Miami Country Day was founded in 1938.

Hufford and her husband Robert have three children – Liz, 29, Alex, 26, and Maddie, 18.

Palmer Trinity raises funds for Bahamas

The students, faculty, and staff of Palmer Trinity School partnered with Christ Episcopal Church, in Coconut Grove, and the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida to donate more than $10,500 to relief efforts on Grand Bahama Island after Hurricane Dorian.

In addition to donating funds, the school’s community donated diapers, baby items, canned foods, flashlights, batteries, first-aid items, paper products, garbage bags, household cleaners, tarps, sunscreen and water.

The Palmer Trinity School community recently partnered with Christ Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida to donate more than $10,500 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in Grand Bahama Island. The students from left to right, are Olivia Balarezo, Anabella Dodd, Meah Garcia, Elsa Gray, Angelina Lambrou, Marielle Lopez Negrete, Veronica Maza, Eloise Miles, Veronica Segredo, Vale Touron, Eva Van Heel and Mai Vedani.

“We are so proud of the support that the Palmer Trinity community has shown by quickly coming together to help those in need in the Bahamas,” said Head of School Patrick Roberts. “The incredible response we got reflects the school’s commitment to inculcating the importance of empathy, love and caring.”

Miami Beach High to get new field

Miami-Dade County Public Schools recently broke ground on a new turf football field at Miami Beach High School, one of South Florida’s oldest public high schools.

The new field was made possible through the collaboration of several partners, including the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, the Miami Dolphins, the City of Miami Beach and the school’s parent-teacher-student association (PTSA).

The field is slated to be completed prior to the 54th Super Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 2.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, center, is pictured above with representatives from the school board, Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, the Miami Dolphins, City of Miami Beach and Miami Beach High School’s students and alumni after breaking ground on the school’s new turf football field. The field is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 54th Super Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 2, 2020.

In addition, the City of Miami Beach has pledged $350,000 to Miami-Dade Schools, and the Miami Dolphins Foundation has committed $250,000 to the school’s PTSA.

“Miami Beach Senior High and the surrounding community will be able to cheer on their beloved Hi Tides for generations to come thanks to this rewarding partnership,” said Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade Schools.

School Supply Drive

Members of The Moss Foundation, an organization led by Pastor Chad Moss that’s dedicated to assisting nonprofit organizations across the globe, recently donated $47,670 worth of school supplies during its 14th annual Back to School Drive. The supplies were delivered to 18 Title 1 schools throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Students received backpacks, uniforms, pantry items, school supplies, hand sanitizers and cleaning wipes, socks, and underwear. In addition, Moss Construction offices across the country donated to Title 1 schools and organizations in Hawaii, California, Texas, Tampa and Orlando.

“We are continually inspired by the dedication and generosity of our business partners who answer the call every year to give to this great cause,” said Chad Moss, president of the Moss Foundation. “We are honored to be able to help these students start off their school year on a positive note.”