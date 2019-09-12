Christopher Columbus student suspended after music video with school threats goes viral

Miami Herald Staff

A Christopher Columbus High School student was suspended Thursday after reportedly recording a music video suggesting violence toward Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and two rival schools, a trend that has spread on the social media app Tik Tok.

“We take the safety and security of our students and our community very seriously,” said Columbus Principal David Pugh in a statement. “Effective immediately, the student was suspended pending a thorough investigation.”

The video shows the student pointing to the names of three South Florida schools — Marjory Stoneman, Belen and La Salle — while the song “All Talk” by rapper 3ohblack plays in the background. Every time the sound of a gunshot goes off in the song, the student points a finger gun to the schools’ names and they disappear.

Marjory Stoneman was the Parkland school where a former student shot and killed 17 students and faculty members on Feb. 14, 2018.

Different variations of the challenge have been widely shared on Tik Tok, which Pugh said was the “world’s largest downloaded app used by young people today.”

“Unfortunately, we learned that a Columbus student was allegedly responsible for producing a video that includes violent images and language,” said Pugh, who heads the Catholic school in southwest Miami-Dade. “We are cooperating with law enforcement and will take the appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.”

The student is not currently facing any charges.