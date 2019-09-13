Students at three Miami schools earn top honors

More than 50 students from Scheck Hillel Community School, pictured above, received an Advanced Placement Scholar Award from The College Board after achieving high scores on their recent AP exams.

More than 50 students from Scheck Hillel Community School received an Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar Award from The College Board after receiving high scores on their recent AP exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP exams.

Two students, Gabrielle Kurzer and Matias Lancewicki, qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average score of at least four on all AP exams taken, and scores of four or higher on eight or more exams.

Also, 18 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of a three or higher on five, or more, of these exams. These students are Jonathan Abbo, Olga Benacerraf, Moises Bensadon, Gabriela Bentolila, Jaime Bursztyn, Raquel DiMitri, Danielle Esquenazi, Tali Finger, Eli Gelb, Myles Gilbert, Leah Grobman, Gabrielle Kurzer, Matias Lancewicki, Rotem Miara, Jayme Podgorowiez, Alex Wagenberg, Danit Weitzman and Mauricio Woldenberg.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In addition, eight students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honors Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of three, or higher, on four or more exams. These students are Daniela Abbo, Alan Berkman, Anna Freiman, Alexandra Gelman, Frida Herdan, Emily Rodman, Yael Sefchovich and Ilana Stiberman.

The final 24 students qualified for AP Scholar awards by completing three or more AP exams with scores of a three or higher. These students are Natalie Abramowitz, Shelly Albergel, Yael Algranatti, Tanya Almog, Joi Alon, Esther Benasayag, Sarah Benoliel, Joseph Bensabat, Alexa Cohen, Alli Dronsick, Nicole Feldman, Ashley Fincheltub, Mauricio Fuhrman, Jake Gelb, Ariel Grobman, Emily Kriger, Samuel Levy, Maya Rodrig, Amanda Scheck, Shira Sredni, David Szkolnik, Danielle Waijman, Alejandro Wakszol and Albert Wolak.

“Congratulations to Scheck Hillel Community School’s 2019 AP Scholar Award recipients, their families, and our faculty,” said Vanessa Donaher, Scheck Hillel’s Head of School. “Such outstanding academic achievement comes from dedication and commitment shared by all.”

Belen National Merit Semifinalists

Six seniors from Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, in Miami, were recently named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program. As semifinalists, these students will be able to continue in the competition for the chance to win one of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships next spring.

Six seniors from Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, in Miami, were named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program. The students are pictured above with Assistant Principal Ramon Nicosia, far left, and Principal Jose Roca, far right. The students are Stephen Brennan, Matthew Bryan, Tomas De La Huerta, Rafael Queiroz, Esteban Rincon and Michael Ruiz.

The 2020 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists include Stephen Brennan, Matthew Bryan, Tomas De La Huerta, Rafael Queiroz, Esteban Rincon, and Michael Ruiz. Students were selected based on their scores from the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

In addition to the six semifinalists, five students were named Commended Students by the corporation, and they include Domingo Cortinez, Christopher Krause, Alfredo Melgar, Nicolas Poveda, and Juan Ulloa.

“These students are leaders in their class and have worked very hard to achieve such an honor,” said Principal Jose Roca. “Their dedication to their academics and community exemplify our motto of being men for others. We wish them luck as they continue in the process and congratulate the other young men that were commended.”

Ransom National Merit Semifinalists

Ten seniors from Ransom Everglades School were named semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, which honors students based on their scores from the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. As semifinalists, these students will be able to continue in the competition for the chance to win one of 7,600 National Merit Scholarships next spring.

The 2020 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists include Zachary Buttrick, Joseph Gross, Sophie Leibowitz, Natalia Lopez, Ashley Nguyen, Timothy Sucher, Isaac Szomstein, Benjamin Thorpe, Dylan Tie-Shue and Anthony Wolfe.